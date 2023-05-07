American couple caught smuggling suitcases full of rolled fruit into Israel





Two American couples caught bringing suitcases filled to the brim with Fruit Roll-Ups to Israel. 650 pounds of sweets were seized at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, local news reported. There is a shortage of Fruit Roll-Up due to a TikTok trend of filling the snack with ice cream. Loading Something is loading.

At least two American couples were caught trying to smuggle large quantities of Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel earlier this week, as the country faces a shortage almost certainly linked to a viral TikTok trend. which involves filling the sweet snack with ice cream.

One couple was caught with 375 pounds of candy, while a second couple was found with 72 pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups in their suitcases, Food & Wine Magazine reported.

Video posted to social media appears to show officials at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport inspecting several suitcases filled to the brim with Fruit Roll-Ups, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

In a mixture of Hebrew and English, an off-camera voiceover explains that he is bringing the Fruit Roll-Ups for his family in the country. “It has something to do with ice cream,” the voice said, according to The Times of Israel. The country’s tax authority said the sweets were later confiscated at the airport, the outlet reported.

The Israel Tax Authority did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Over the past week, a total of over 650 pounds of sweets have been seized by Israeli customs.

It is very difficult to find Fruit Roll-Ups in Israel at the moment, as a Haaretz reporter recently reported that he had been to several supermarkets and sweet shops in Tel Aviv and could not find a single Fruit Roll-Up. “This is what the consumer frenzy looks like,” he wrote.

Since many retailers would be sold out, the cost of the coveted candies increases dramatically. Currently, individually wrapped fruit rolls are sold in Israel for more than $5 or $6 each, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. In the United States, a box of 10 Fruit Roll-Ups usually costs around $3.

Earlier this week, TikTok’s viral fad of filling Fruit-Roll Ups with ice cream even prompted Israel’s Health Ministry to warn against snacking, saying people should think twice about that amount of sugar consumed.

The ministry suggested cucumber rolls as a healthier alternative, according to The Times of Israel.

