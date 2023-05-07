Is there anything reviving UK productivity?





A series of shocks have rocked the UK economy over the past three years. Covid-19 has driven consumers online, office workers to dinner tables, and older adults to retire. Energy prices have skyrocketed and Brexit has reshaped labor markets by rewriting trade and immigration rules.

However, the latest official data show that this upheaval has had little impact on the trajectory of UK productivity, an important determinant of living standards in the long run.

Figures released by the National Statistical Office last week showed that hourly output, an important measure of labor productivity, was 2.1 per cent higher than the 2019 average in the fourth quarter of 2022.

With previous figures distorted by lockdowns and job support schemes, this data makes for a reasonably reliable first picture of what UK productivity is doing in the aftermath of the pandemic.

This suggests that the weak trends that have weighed on UK living standards since the 2008-09 global financial crisis are essentially unchanged. This is surprising given the extent to which the economy has changed and how businesses operate.

Policymakers from the Office for Budget Responsibility, the independent fiscal oversight body, and the Bank of England (BoE) initially warned that Covid risked damaging productivity for years. They said the crisis deprived companies of opportunities to invest or innovate, and left workers who lost or relocated jobs unable to make the most of their skills.

Other economists hoped that the recession might have the opposite effect, creating a productivity windfall by putting vulnerable businesses in trouble and shocking survivors into adopting technologies and practices more quickly.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said this is one of the pandemic’s mysteries. Major crises usually lead to major structural changes.

Weak productivity growth is a big deal given the UK’s low starting point. International comparisons show that the US, France and Germany produce about one-sixth more per hour than the UK. As Fitzner told a Senate committee last month, countries with these improved productivity can afford higher tax rates, pay better public services, and probably have better standards of living.

One theory for unchanging productivity trends is that the government’s covid-19 financial aid to keep companies from going bankrupt and workers out of work has stopped creative destruction from taking place. But other economists say a more plausible explanation is that there have been both positive changes and large offsets, and long-term results are yet to be seen.

Bart van Ark, director of the Productivity Institute, a UK government-funded research network, said focusing on macro numbers misses what’s happening under the hood. He said that for many businesses, lockdowns have resulted in immediate productivity gains. Because this has led to the overnight adoption of existing technologies for online meetings, communication with teams, or document sharing.

Greg Thwaites, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said that even if companies hadn’t invested in labor-saving machines, the lack of staff would have allowed companies to work more efficiently.

There is anecdotal evidence to support Thwaitess’ view. Many pubs and restaurants have simplified their menus because they have a hard time hiring chefs, and transport companies say the lack of drivers has made their work with supermarkets even more streamlined.

However, individual companies are struggling to increase productivity in the face of near-term shocks and significant structural headwinds. Business in some sectors, such as hotels, has just returned to normal, and productivity gains in energy-intensive sectors, including manufacturing, have eroded over the past year.

Paul Mortimer-Lee, a fellow at the think tank National Institute for Economic and Social Research, said the UK has generally seen slower productivity growth over time rather than reviving more productive manufacturing. said it has made a social choice to focus on the sector. Potential. So, to use the Covid analogy, we entered the pandemic with pre-existing conditions, he said.

One of the biggest headwinds is the UK’s post-Brexit trading rules coming into effect. The BoE has always said that these barriers will weigh on productivity in the long run, but now it believes the effects are delivering more quickly than originally anticipated.

Brexit, Covid, and energy shocks have all prevented companies from investing in the IT, machinery and other equipment needed to boost employee performance. The BoE, which previously thought productivity growth would improve, now expects it won’t improve before 2025.

Thwaites argued it was a problem that could be solved by ministers negotiating better trade terms with the EU, providing continued tax incentives to businesses, and redoubling the successive government’s efforts to reform planning rules and improve workforce skills. Much of that is within our control.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced a three-year, $27 billion tax cut program in the spring budget aimed at increasing business investment and boosting the UK workforce. However, OBR was of the view that if the tax relief was not permanent, it would only encourage businesses to accelerate their investments. It won’t change the economy’s capital intensity or the path of productivity.

Even without government intervention, some economists predict a rebound in productivity across the developed world as the forces unleashed by the pandemic begin to take effect. By far, the widespread adoption of hybrid work is the most widespread change that does not appear to significantly help or harm productivity, measured as output per hour worked.

However, global surveys show that people split the time saved by commuting between work, leisure and care responsibilities, which should theoretically increase productivity as a measure of output per worker.

Fitzner described it as the rare case where changes in work practices are positive for both workers and employers.

Recent breakthroughs in generative AI have raised hopes for a greater productivity rebound. This is slow to happen, but could transform the rich economy.

Productivity Institute’s van Ark said productivity is a long-term indicator. There are skills. The ability to create technology to achieve a better work-life balance will be there. Some of the bad ones must go away.

