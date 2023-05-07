Huge US embassy in Lebanon goes viral and sparks conspiracies





Photos posted to Twitter on Friday by the US Embassy in Beirut showing the progress of construction of the new embassy complex have sparked unusual interest in the region and around the world.

On Saturday, there were around 1.5 million views of the photos and hundreds of comments, quoted tweets and bookmarks of the post. The reason is that the photos show the huge mass of the new multi-building complex. The United States said it would settle on a 43-acre site. Other embassy messages receive significantly fewer responses or interactions.

Things are moving forward in our new complex! pic.twitter.com/Eb7ogVCAHX

— US Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) May 5, 2023

The US Embassy’s Twitter post was relatively short in terms of description. It simply said, “things are progressing at our new compound” and a follow-up tweet noted the visit of the Lebanese foreign minister. The complex, when completed, will become one of the largest of its kind and it will have been an expensive project.

Does US investment in the Middle East illustrate its feelings about security?

The United States has already done this in the region, investing in large embassy complexes. He has a large compound in Baghdad and the embassy in Kabul was built on 36 acres of land before Kabul fell to the Taliban. A new consulate in Erbil is also large in size, sitting on some 50 acres of land. They are also expensive projects, running into the hundreds of millions and billions to build and maintain.

The decision to invest heavily in Beirut and Erbil would seem to illustrate the direction the United States is taking for the future and security of the region. While in the 1980s the US embassy was a target for terrorists in Beirut, today we have the feeling that Beirut is a good choice. There aren’t many other options. There is hostility toward the United States in Baghdad, usually led by Iran-backed militias.

Lebanese anti-American protesters wave a large Lebanese flag during a demonstration outside the American embassy near Beirut, April 1, 2005 (Credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ/FILE PHOTO)

What’s interesting about the photos of the construction of the Beirut compound are the responses it received and the attention it garnered. This is because there are many commentators who sense a change in US policy in the region or are critical of the United States. They see the images and they see a symbol… Some of the comments wondered when the next “color revolution” would be triggered in Lebanon.

Apparently, this is a reference to the United States supporting various pro-democracy revolutions in other places, but these “colored” revolutions are also criticized by those who see them as some kind of American conspiracy. Some comments wondered if the US would plant trees around the resort, which currently has a kind of brutalist feel. “Let them eat concrete,” said one response.

Others had more comedic responses, like wondering how many bags of Cheetos could fit in the huge enclosure. Tweets quoting the images included references to it resembling the Star Wars ‘Death Star’. Another person wondered how the United States could accuse Lebanon of being under Iranian influence if it built such a massive complex.

Embassy construction sparks conspiracy theories in Israel

Of course, some had the usual claims that the embassy somehow served as a center for “spies” or was tied to US support for Israel. And then there were the cynics who wondered if the place had enough helipads for when it needed to be evacuated like the United States evacuated diplomats to Kabul, Iraq or Sudan.

#USA is building the largest embassy in the Middle East in tiny #Lebanon. It’s a huge spy den used for information warfare and soft warfare https://t.co/0jEnfZVxK5

— Middle East Observer (@MEO_Analysis) May 5, 2023

The general symbol of the massive investment in places like Beirut and Erbil is that the United States is not withdrawing from the region, but changing direction. It takes a long time to build a massive embassy or consulate on dozens of acres of land. We have to find the ground and set aside the funding in Washington. Then there are the inevitable cost overruns and construction delays. This means that from the moment you decide to do something, it can take 10 or 20 years.

This means that the current investment in Beirut or Erbil was decided a long time ago at another time when the region was different before it became normal to see the United States withdraw and change priorities to deal with Russia and China. These compounds are the result of a reflection from 2015 when the United States was involved in the war against the Islamic State and the agreement with Iran had just been concluded, and when Kabul was still safe.

It is worth considering this reality when considering whether this large embassy complex reflects the thinking of 2023 or the thinking of the past decade. Either way, the US Embassy has seen his photos and posts go viral.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-742238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos