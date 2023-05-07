Anti-monarchy protesters arrested during British coronation ceremony





The arrests came just days after British police were given new protest powers.

London:

British police came under fire on Saturday after arresting leaders of the rebel group, the Republic, as they were preparing a demonstration along the route of the procession for Charles III’s coronation.

Republic said London police detained six organizers of the pressure group and confiscated hundreds of placards.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith was among those detained near Trafalgar Square before the group had a chance to wave a sign declaring “not my king.”

“The Republic’s entire core team is still in custody.” The group spoke on Twitter about seven hours after the arrest and well after the coronation. “Is this democracy?”

The Met said on Twitter that four people had been detained “on charges of conspiracy to cause public disturbance.”

“We confiscated the lock-on device.” He added, referring to newly banned devices that protesters use to attach themselves to each other, objects or the ground.

But these detentions drew swift criticism from Human Rights Watch, who called the arrests “incredibly surprising.”

“This is what you would expect to see in Moscow, not London,” said Yasmine Ahmed, the UK director of the human rights group, in a statement.

“Peaceful protests allow individuals to hold those in power accountable – something the British government increasingly hates.”

‘Dystopia’

The arrests come just days after British police were granted new protest powers by the government following devastating protests by environmentalists.

Expands protest-related offenses to include locks and carrying locks, expands police stop and search powers, and allows for new court orders preventing people from attending protests.

Aside from Saturday, at least 19 Just Stop Oil members were also arrested in central London, the environmental movement said in a statement.

An AFP reporter observed several activists being handcuffed by police at The Mall, the procession route from Buckingham Palace.

Just Stop Oil claimed that none of those arrested “planned to glue, paint or disrupt the coronation”, saying “their intention was just to display T-shirts and flags. This is a massive authoritarian provocation.”

“New policing laws mean we are now living in a dystopian nightmare. This shameful continuation is to be expected in Pyongyang, North Korea, not in Westminster.”

Reports said other protesters were detained, including a man reportedly detained in St James’ Park for possession of a loudspeaker.

According to a Sky News television reporter who was present, a police officer on the scene said “it can scare horses”.

“We need to see what details come to light about these cases, but simply carrying a megaphone or holding a placard should not be grounds for police arrest,” said Amnesty International Executive Director Sacha Deshmuk. .

‘wrong’

The republic, which wants to replace Britain’s constitutional monarchy with an elected head of state, has been vocal about plans to protest, but Smith said this week that he had no plans to disrupt the procession.

Republic chief Harry Stratton, 30, said about 20 police officers stopped and searched for the activists as they held a picket near Trafalgar Square.

“Graham and our volunteers asked why, and they said, ‘We’ll figure it out,’” said Stratton. He went on to say, “We arrested them, saying, ‘Confiscate all these placards.'”

A camera crew from the Alliance of European Republican Movement group asked a senior police officer why they were being detained.

According to a video posted on Twitter, the police replied, “They’re under arrest. That’s it.”

The Met, which had sworn “low tolerance for all obstruction” this week, tweeted that officers had made “many arrests” as part of a “significant police operation.”

Dubbed the “Golden Orb,” the company deployed facial recognition technology that was branded “authoritarian” by 11,500 police officers and civil liberties groups on Saturday.

The detention infuriated other protesters who had gathered near The Mall and Trafalgar Square.

“I’m not in the mood to celebrate today,” Eva Smeeth, 19, told AFP, holding a banner with the slogan “Abolish the monarchy, not the right to protest.” .

