The Last of Us Part 3 Closing the story would be a mistake





The Last of Us is among the most popular franchises in gaming due to its commitment to a harsh reality filled with unintended character choices and the harsh ramifications that result. When The Last of Us: Part 3 comes out, Ellie and Abby’s decisions in The Last of Us: Part 2 will have to be answered. of Joel in Part 1 When The Last of Us: Part 3 is released, it may follow the story-closing trope, with Ellie undoing Joel’s actions. However, that would be a big mistake.

The Last of Us: Part 3 has yet to be announced, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the dark and shocking events that may unfold. Given the popularity of The Last of Us TV show, more people than ever are anticipating the next entry in the video game series. The Last of Us: Part 2 was all about the ramifications of Joel’s choice. However, Abby’s decision to kill Joel to avenge her father’s murder has its own effect on Ellie, creating the game’s central conflict. At the end of the game, Ellie rescues and spares Abby before returning home to find a empty house, her choice of revenge costing her the last real relationship she had.

The Last of Us: Part 3 may have Ellie fix past mistakes

The Last of Us: Part 3 will no doubt continue the narrative momentum of past entries. As a post-apocalyptic story, the title may attempt to close the narrative loop. Part 3 could explore Ellie’s efforts to provide the means to create a cure and do what Joel was too selfish to do in The Last of Us: Part 1. Following such a simple, played-up trope would do The Last of Us series, which is both acclaimed and infamous for its realistic portrayal of human choice and the player’s inability to influence those choices.

The Last of Us: Part 3 still has a lot of new frontiers to forge and shouldn’t get bogged down in the past. The final moments of The Last of Us: Part 2 find Ellie completely alone, following her choice to get revenge and leave Dina and JJ alone on their farm. Dina may have returned to Jackson, and The Last of Us: Part 3 could explore Ellie’s attempts to mend or move on from that relationship. However, that shouldn’t be the main focus of the title, as Ellie’s choice to provide closure out of pity rather than revenge could see the character focus on fixing her own mistakes, rather than continuing the cycle. of violence that Joel started.

Ellie could face a choice in The Last of Us: Part 3

If Ellie gets a second chance to save humanity, The Last of Us: Part 3 could learn from the final events of Part 1. That would be wildly out of place and a departure from the show’s greatest strength, if Ellie was choosing to sacrifice herself for a cure. If anything, she should have a choice, or a chance to disclose the possibility of a cure, and choose to live instead. Ellie’s choices so far have come from a place of self-preservation. The Last of Us: Part 3 should maintain this focus or just move on from Ellie’s story.

The Last of Us: Part 3 should be careful not to retread the past. While it might be tempting to bring this story full circle, it would severely limit its storytelling and impact. It’s unclear where Ellie might be heading next, and the title is likely a few years away. Fans hoping for another chance to experience the world of The Last of Us can look forward to its standalone multiplayer title, which is expected to be announced this year.

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now on PS4.

