Tennis or terriers? The home of the US Open hosts a famous dog show





NEW YORK (AP) They are at the top of their game. They are ready to sink tennis balls. It is therefore perhaps only natural that around 3,000 high-flying dogs converge on the grounds of the US Open tennis tournament, where the Westminster Kennel Club dog show began on Saturday.

It’s a new venue for the nearly 150-year-old event, now back in New York City after a pandemic-induced two-year stint in the suburbs.

As the show started on Saturday with an agility competition and other events, there were a few double takes and even double faults.

More from the Westminster Dog Show:

Barking, not tennis balls, was heard on the sunny 40-acre (16-hectare) grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The traditional Westminster green carpet had been rolled out in the Arthur Ashe Stadium for competitors with floating feet but four feet.

The dogs relaxed in their crates on a tent training ground. The fan-friendly South Plaza was outfitted with a 27,000-gallon (102,200-liter) pool for a canine demonstration of dockside diving. Turn in any direction, and any dog ​​was likely to pass.

It’s kind of weird to see them come out and wander around somewhere you don’t usually see dogs, said onlooker Haili Menard as she watched in the dock diving to pick up pointers for her Dalmatian at home in Bristol, Connecticut. Ménard had been to the US Open but never to the Westminster show.

The sport is enhanced by the surroundings, she said.

Meanwhile, Fletcher the Malinois takes the plunge.

We were never going to get to Westminster any other way, laughed owner Jenine Wech of Schellsburg, Pennsylvania. When he’s not dock diving or other sports, Fletcher works as a bed bug detection dog.

Stella competed in agility in 2021 but was back on Saturday as dock diving, her favorite blowing sport, set foot in Westminster water.

The experience is so neat, coming with your dog … and even showing off a healthy bulldog, said owner Lucy Hayes of Dayton, Ohio, who taught Stella to swim years ago (she dives in a life jacket for added safety).

For most of its history, Westminster has been held in Manhattan, where generations of top show dogs have been anointed in Madison Square Garden. In order to hold the event outdoors during the COVID-19 crisis, organizers have moved it to the grounds of an estate in suburban Tarrytown, New York, for the past two years.

The club sought to return to New York, while weighing factors such as plans to build a Manhattan Pier building that once hosted part of the show. The tennis center appeared as an alternative.

In addition to hosting one of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the Queens establishment has been trying to position itself in recent years as a flexible and festive event venue. It hosted wrestling, video games and BIG3 3 on 3 basketball competitions and allowed the dogs to spend their day.

From the biggest stars in tennis to the biggest stars in the canine world, said Chris Studley, senior facilities manager for event services. Westminster Speaker Donald Sturz was equally optimistic about the prospect of an iconic dog show at an iconic venue.

Admittedly, Manhattan offered some appeal to some attendees who travel from across the country. But the spacious tennis center makes it possible to hold all events in one place, add new ones, and give dogs and people more elbow room.

While dogs aren’t usually the main attraction at the tennis center, many players have been known to bring their pooches on tour.

Serena Williams had a pooch on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium when she trained ahead of last year’s US Open, her final event before retiring. Her older sister, Venus, has also been spotted with a dog at tournaments. Bianca Andreescus’ pet Coco often hangs out with Andreescus’ mother in the stands during matches. Alexander Zverev adopted a dog in Miami before the Miami Open a few years ago.

Some vendors had tennis balls on hand Saturday, but dogs like Leslie Wilks had other things on their minds. The border collie-Staffordshire bull terrier mix blasted through the agility course looking like he was determined to live up to his name, Champion.

Every time she crosses the line, said Wilk, of Camarillo, Calif., she does her best.

Look at it that way, and the human and canine athletes at the tennis center aren’t that different.

___

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed from Washington. New York Associated Press reporter Jennifer Peltz has covered the Westminster Dog Show since 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/westminster-dog-show-venue-tennis-center-f788548a9b117e03b2ecee6916064bab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos