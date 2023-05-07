Britain’s top rabbi thanks King Charles for a good night’s sleep at his coronation in the palace





British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis thanked King Charles III on Sunday for allowing him to stay overnight at St James’ Palace so that a priest could attend his coronation the day before.

“This was a very special Sabbath and what a privilege it was for me to be present at the coronation of our King. Valerie and I are indebted to our gracious hosts, the King and Queen, for allowing me to stay at the palace during Shabbat so that I could attend the coronation ceremony,” Mirvis said in a video statement.

“We wish the King and Queen a healthy, long and successful reign. God save the king!” said the rabbi.

Mirvis has received an invitation to a landmark event at Westminster Abby, but is faced with the problem of how to get to Shabbat when motorized transport is unavailable.

King Charles III moved the rabbi and his wife, Valerie, to St. Paul’s, within walking distance of the abbey. They solved the problem by inviting them to spend the night at James’ palace.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition by email and never miss the top news.

By signing up, you agree to the Terms.

Prior to the coronation, Mirvis told Sky News that he had brought in a kosher caterer to prepare the coronation chicken dinner on Friday night.

The Chief Rabbi recalls the special Sabbath and wishes the King and Queen a healthy, long and successful reign. pic.twitter.com/tZ2F0HdiDk

— Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) May 6, 2023

On Friday, Mirvis praised the way Charles’ office handled the situation politely and meticulously.

After the service, the head rabbi, along with Britain’s Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist leaders, made an oral declaration to the newly crowned monarch.

An unprecedented joint statement from religious leaders reads: Your Majesty, as neighbors of faith, we recognize the value of public office.

We unite with people of all faiths and creeds, serving with you in gratitude and for the common good.

Britain’s King Charles III meets Rabbi Chief Ephraim Mirvis during a reception with faith leaders at Buckingham Palace in London on September 16, 2022, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Aaron Chown/AFP)

Measures were taken to ensure that Mirvis’ voice was not amplified while other leaders were on the microphone.

On Saturday night, Mirvis tweeted a video of him and his wife performing traditional Havdalah ceremonies at the palace to mark the end of the Sabbath.

The Chief Rabbi and Lady Mirbis enjoy a Havdala ceremony after a special Sabbath thanks to their gracious hosts, King Charles and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/nRCL0oqYHs

— Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) May 6, 2023

Mirvis consulted a judge from the Jewish Court of Beth Din, England, who agreed that he was allowed to enter a Christian church on the Sabbath to honor the Sovereign’s invitation.

you are a devoted reader

I’m so glad you read the X Times of Israel article over the past month.

That’s why we started Times of Israel 11 years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

Now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not set a paywall. But the journalism we do is expensive, so The Times of Israel invites its important readers to join The Times of Israel community and support our work.

For as little as $6 a month, you can help support quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE and accessing exclusive content only available to Times of Israel community members.

Thanks to David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel.

Join the community Join the community Already a member? Log in to view no more.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-chief-rabbi-thanks-king-charles-for-coronation-sleepover-at-palace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos