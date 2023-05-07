USA clinches semi-final berth at International Crown with Thailand, Sweden and Australia





SAN FRANCISCO Lexi Thompson had back-to-back birdies in the back nine on Saturday and the United States clinched the final berth in the semifinals of the LPGA International Crown Tag Team Match event.

The United States clinched the semi-final spot late in the round when China lost their second game to England, but still earned a half point when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to level the match. Swedes Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.

Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat 1st place Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu and will face Pool B runners-up Australia in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The United States will face Thailand in the other semifinal. Thailand was the only country to win all six four-ball pool matches.

Full Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Rating

The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries. Teams are split into two groups of four countries, with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin four-ball competition advancing to the semi-finals. Teams get one point for every win and a half for a draw.

There was little drama ahead of the final day of Pool, with Australia and Thailand already qualifying for the Pool B knockout stage and Sweden sweeping both Pool A matches to qualify.

Team USA only needed half a point or China failed to sweep England to secure fourth place in the semis and got it when Alice Hewson made a birdie on the 18th to win her match with 1st place Liz Young against Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu. .

The Americans struggled with Sweden despite Vu hitting the shot of the day when she went off the fairway for the eagle on the sixth hole, leading to a high-five with her caddy.

The United States led most of the game before Nordqvist birdied the 15th and 17th holes to give Sweden the victory.

Obviously a great finish as I felt like it was pretty tight all day, Nordqvist said. You knew it was going to have to be a really strong game, and I think just proud of us. We finished very strong yesterday to build momentum, and we came out very strong this morning. As tomorrow approaches, I think we were all very excited to try our luck.

Thompson and Kang rallied from two shots to take the lead winning three straight holes from No. 14. Thompson made birdie putts on the 15th and 16th but Sweden got the half point when Stark birdied the last hole.

Thailand and Australia faced off to see who would win Pool B. Thailand had four points in the first two days and the Australians had 3 1/2.

Thailand won both matches, with sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn beating Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp, 3 and 2, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul beating Stephanie Kyriacou and Minjee Lee, 1 place.

Sunday’s semi-final matches (coverage begins at noon ET on Peacock):

Thailand vs USA

Singles: AtthayaThitikul (THA) against. LexiThompson (USA) Singles: PattyTavatanakit (THA) vs. LiliaVu (USA) Foursomes: MoriyaJutanugarn/AriyaJutanugarn (THA) vs. Nelly Korda/Danielle Kang (USA)

Sweden v Australia

Singles: AnnaNordqvist (SWE) vs Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) Singles: CarolineHedwall (SWE) vs HannahGreen (AUS) Foursomes: MadeleneSagstrom/MajaStark (SWE) vs MinjeeLee/SarahKemp (AUS)

Defending champions South Korea lost all four of their first two matches before salvaging the weekend with two wins against Japan.

The semi-finals and finals will both be played on Sunday, with each match comprising two singles competitions and an alternate shootout match.

This is the fourth time this tournament has taken place after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.

This is the first women’s professional event to take place at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several major events for men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.

