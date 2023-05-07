Fatal motorcycle crash highlights Fairfax County neighbors’ calls for change





1 dead after motorcycle accident in Fairfax County

A person has died after a motorcycle accident in a location Fairfax County neighbors have called a problem for years.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) – One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 1 in Lorton on Saturday.

According to the police, another person, believed to be the driver of the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle, was slightly injured.

The Fairfax County Police Crash Investigation Team is exploring what happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Indications were that the vehicle was turning left or making a U-turn when it collided with the motorbike heading south down the hill.

The southern section of Route 1 in Lorton has reopened.

FOX 5 spoke to neighbors off Birch Crest Way on Saturday evening. About three dozen neighbors live in a small housing estate.

One of those neighbors is Scott Woods.

Woods expressed his condolences for the loss of life and told FOX 5 the intersection was dangerous.

“If you’re not careful, something like this is unavoidable and happens too frequently. So County, please listen to us. Put a stop light here for the protection of residents, children and pedestrians crossing and on Highway 1,” Woods said.

The speed limit on this stretch of road is 50 miles per hour. Woods says to exit left from the neighborhood, look left and watch for 3 lanes of traffic going up a hill, then also be aware of lanes of traffic going down the hill to the south.

Woods says neighbors asked the country for a red light, but that didn’t happen.

“We don’t want anyone to lose their life. Obviously it’s not the county’s fault. We’ve petitioned the county, we’ve made them aware that this is a problem. It’s not unfortunately not the first accident, I think this is the first fatal accident, but there are accidents here all the time. But we have petitioned the county, and I hope they will listen. Put a red light here It won’t impede the flow of traffic as much as it will save lives and improve the safety of the residents who live here,” Woods said.

There is no identity of the biker. FOX 5 is expecting an update from Fairfax Police in the coming days.

