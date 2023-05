JP Morgan makes bold predictions

JP Morgan analysts believe U.S. regulators could target short selling to avoid contagion amid the growing banking crisis.

With the recent collapse of several US banks, industry players have argued that short sellers are scaring people into believing that the crisis will trap more banks. JP Morgan analysts noted that this argument could temporarily force regulators to halt short-selling activity.

Short selling is a form of investing that seeks to profit from a decline in the price of a security.

Why Short Selling Might Be Banned

On May 4, the American Bankers Association (ABA) wrote to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), expressing concern that short sellers were manipulating the market. ABA Policy Director Naomi Camper noted that trading in some stocks defies underlying fundamentals.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan highlighted this concern in its note. Banking giant says it’s never seen a situation where a “perfectly healthy bank” ends up in the hands of the FDIC [Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation] in a very short time.

Bankers further noted that the pressure is affecting even banks in good financial shape, as more Americans are now worried about their money at these banks. Short sellers have been blamed for stoking fears leading to major swings in the stock prices of several regional banks. Pacific Western in Los Angeles and First Horizon in Tennessee dropped their stock values ​​significantly over the two months.

Shorters take advantage of the banking crisis

While three major regional banks holding $532 billion in deposits have already failed, short sellers appear to be swimming in profits. Data firm Ortex reported that sellers had bet $1.2 billion against those troubled stocks.

For context, shorts reportedly gained $379 million shorting shares of First Horizon, PacWest and Western Alliance on May 4.

Despite the crisis, public polling firm Ipsos reported that most Americans still trust their banks. According to the survey, most Americans have some or a great deal of confidence in the stability of their bank and the safety of their deposits at their bank.

Americans back government bailout (Source: Ipsos)

On top of that, about half of those surveyed support government bailouts for these troubled financial institutions.

