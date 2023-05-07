US banking crisis: Warren Buffett says bosses should be punished | warren buffet





Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has said the executives who led the US banking system into crisis should be punished, as the US economy grapples with the worst string of bank failures since the financial crash of 2008.

The owner of investment firm Berkshire Hathaway said U.S. bank managers should suffer when they run into trouble, adding he was wary of most bank stocks because of the wrong incentives.

The comments by Buffett, 92, known to investors as the Oracle of Omaha, come a week after the collapse of First Republic Bank, the largest US bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Speaking at Berkshires annual meeting of shareholders, Buffett criticized the way politicians, regulators and the press had handled the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, claiming that their very bad message had unnecessarily scared the submitters.

He said the CEO and directors should suffer when the banks they run are in trouble. Otherwise, it teaches the lesson that if you run a bank and screw it up, you’re still a rich man, the world goes on. This is not a good lesson to teach people who hold the behavior of the economy in their hands.

Buffett said he’s still cautious about holding bank stocks and has recently reduced his exposure to the sector, with the exception of Bank of America, which he likes.

He said: The incentives in banking regulation are so messed up and so many people have an interest in them being messed up, it’s totally insane. You must have a punishment for people who do the wrong thing.

If you look at First Republic, you can see that they were offering non-government backed mortgages at fixed rates for huge amounts, it’s a crazy proposition to the benefit of the bank. It was in plain sight and we all ignored it until it exploded.

Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett’s right-hand man, echoed his concerns, telling the meeting: “I don’t think having a bunch of bankers, all trying to get rich, leads to good things. I think bankers should be more like an engineer, staying out of trouble rather than trying to get rich. It is a contradiction in values.

A recent US Federal Reserve review of the failed SVBs blamed deregulatory changes made during Donald Trump’s presidency as contributing to the collapse of the tech-focused lender. The 2018 legislation reduced many checks and controls on lending by smaller banks.

Supervisors did not identify the severity of the risks, according to the first official report on the crisis, but they were also adopting a less assertive supervisory approach due to legislative changes, he added.

Buffett also criticized the government’s communication with the public about the safety of its money, which he said left people confused.

Buffett’s father lost his job in 1931 due to a bank run. The investor said he was preparing for the small risk of a worsening banking crisis, adding: We want to be there if the banking system is temporarily blocked. It shouldn’t. I don’t think that will be the case. But it could.

