Warren Buffett denounces the management of bank failures, optimistic for the United States and Berkshire





OMAHA, Nebraska, May 6 (Reuters) – Warren Buffett on Saturday criticized the handling of recent turmoil in the banking sector and said a showdown over the debt ceiling could cause “turbulence” in the financial system, even though he offered a vote of confidence in the United States and its conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N).

Speaking at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting, Buffett criticized how politicians, regulators and the press have handled the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, claiming that their “very poor” posts had unnecessarily frightened submitters.

“Fear is contagious,” he said, adding that “you can’t run an economy” when people worry about whether their money is safe in the banks.

Buffett also warned of growing “tribalism” in Washington where partisanship drives people to talk to each other.

“We have to refine, in a way, our democracy as we go along. But if I still had a choice, I would want to be born in the United States. It’s a better world than we’ve ever had. “

Buffett spoke hours after Berkshire posted a quarterly profit of $35.5 billion and said it had repurchased $4.4 billion of its own shares, a sign that it considered the shares to be undervalued.

In contrast, it sold $13.3 billion worth of shares in other companies, during a quarter when the S&P 500 index (.SPX) rose 7%.

The world’s sixth-richest person, Buffett has run Berkshire since 1965, dozens of whose businesses include auto insurance Geico, railroad BNSF and consumer names such as Dairy Queen and Fruit of the Loom.

Berkshire also owns $328 billion in stock, nearly half of it in Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The meeting featured Buffett, 92, who is Berkshire’s chairman and chief executive, and vice chairman Charlie Munger, 99, answering five hours of questions from shareholders. Vice Presidents Greg Abel, 60, and Ajit Jain, 71, joined in the morning.

Buffett reiterated on Saturday that Abel would succeed him as CEO, while adding that he had no plan if Abel couldn’t.

LIGHTED MATCH

Buffett said regulators were right to guarantee Silicon Valley Bank depositors, saying not to “would have been catastrophic.”

He also said bank shareholders and managers should bear the risks of mismanagement, with Munger criticizing managers who are more concerned with enriching themselves than their customers.

“A lit match can be turned into a fire or can be blown out,” Buffett said. “You must have a punishment for people who do the wrong thing.”

Buffett also said he couldn’t imagine politicians or regulators being prepared to “disrupt the global financial system,” including if Washington failed to break its stalemate over raising the debt ceiling or amount the government could borrow.

Anticipating questions about banking, Buffett provoked laughter by putting a sign in front of him reading “AVAILABLE FOR SALE” and another reading “HELD UNTIL EXPIRY” in front of Munger.

These referred to how lenders accounted for their securities, a central issue in the recent banking crisis.

Buffett said Berkshire was cautious about banks and had sold some bank stocks over the past six months.

Saturday’s meeting is the centerpiece of a weekend Buffett calls “Woodstock for Capitalists” that draws tens of thousands of people to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Attendance jumped from 2022. Unlike last year, the downtown arena that hosted the reunion was packed.

BUFFETT: “APPLE IS A BETTER COMPANY”

Discussing Berkshire’s performance, Buffett said the majority of its operating businesses may fare worse in 2023 than in 2022 as economic activity slows.

But he said Berkshire could make up for that with more income from investments, including $7 billion in Treasuries purchased in April.

Buffett defended the size of Berkshire’s $151 billion Apple investment, saying consumers are less likely to get rid of their $1,500 iPhones than, say, their $35,000 second cars.

“Apple is different from other companies we own,” Buffett said. “It just happens to be a better deal.”

Berkshire recently held a 5.6% stake in Apple, and Buffett has said he may buy more.

“Portfolio management practices would suggest there is definitely concentration risk with so many Apples in this portfolio,” said Cathy Seifert, vice president of CFRA Research.

He also said that while Berkshire owns nearly a quarter of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), he has no intention of taking control of the company.

Munger, a longtime Chinese bull who led Berkshire’s investment in electric car company BYD Co, called for less tension and more trade between that country and the United States.

Buffett cited these tensions by saying he is more comfortable deploying capital in Japan than in Taiwan.

WAITING IN LINE

Ahead of the meeting, dozens of Berkshire-owned NetJets uniformed pilots demonstrated outside the arena, protesting low pay and long hours.

Thousands of shareholders, meanwhile, lined up outside the arena ahead of its opening at 7:00 a.m. CDT (12:00 GMT). Many acknowledged that this might be one of their last chances to see Buffett and Munger, given their age.

Vidhya Vivekananda, an investment associate from Vancouver, Canada, said she and her husband showed up 30 minutes early for their first meeting.

“It’s been on our bucket list for a long time,” she said. “We don’t know how long it will be with Warren and Charlie before they pass it on.”

Yongsheng Zhao, who lives in Shanghai and is a researcher for an asset management firm, said he showed up at midnight with a chair to see Buffett and Munger for the eighth time.

“I’m inspired by their passion and their normalcy,” he said. “Hopefully they can last another five years or more.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska; additional reporting by Carolina Mandl and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Megan Davies, Ira Iosebashvili and Diane Craft

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/buffett-says-he-cannot-imagine-us-debt-default-2023-05-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos