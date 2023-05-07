Volvo BEV sales hit a new record in April 2023





Volvo Cars USA reports that its car sales in the United States fell 4% year-on-year in April to 9,611. In the first four months of the year, sales were 36,094 (up 10.1% year-over-year).

However, in terms of plug-in electric car sales, Volvo noted a significant drop of 33% year-on-year to 2,946, representing 30.7% of the brand’s total volume (compared to 44% it a year ago). The reason for the decline appears to be the April 2022 high base, when the company set its all-time high of 4,421 units.

The most interesting thing for us is that sales of fully electric Volvo cars rose 71% year-on-year to a new record high of 1,356 (14% share). Sales of plug-in hybrid models fell 56% to 1,590 and, if nothing changes, Volvo will soon sell more BEVs than PHEVs in the United States.

Volvo plug-in car sales last month:

VEB: 1,356 (up 71% year-over-year) and 14.1% share PHEV: 1,590 (down 56% year-over-year) and 16.5% Total Recharge share: 2,946 (down 33% year-on-year) and 30.7% share

So far this year, Volvo has sold more than 10,600 plug-in electric cars in the United States (up 2% year-on-year), about 30% of the total volume. BEVs are up 69% year-over-year and sooner or later are expected to outpace PHEVs, which are down 18%.

Year-to-date sales of Volvo plug-in cars in 2023:

VÉB: 4,138 (up 69% YoY) and 11.5% share PHEV: 6,519 (down 18% YoY) and 18.1% share Total Recharge: 10,657 (up 2% YoY) and 29.5% share

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, the total volume stood at 27,909 (22% more than a year earlier).

To further boost sales of all-electric cars in the United States, Volvo recently announced 2024 model year versions of the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, which are significantly more attractive in terms of specifications than the current year versions. model 2023.

Volvo’s US lineup includes only electrified models (mild hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric), including two BEVs (XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge). In the near future, the range will be joined by the all-new Volvo EX90 model, which will be produced locally (alongside the Polestar 3).

By 2030, Volvo aims to increase the share of all-electric car sales to 100% (globally), as well as increase sales volume to 1.2 million units per year. year.

