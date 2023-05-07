Kemi Badenoch seeks a meeting with Revolut amid fears she may leave England.





Revoluts chief executive launched further criticism on Sunday, accusing the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of delays in granting a bank license, which it considers critical to providing loans and other services to its 5.8 million UK customers.

“Ultimately, the banking crisis that we’re seeing in general, not ours, makes regulators more cautious,” he told the Financial Times.

Rival challenger banks Monzo and Starling, unlike Revolut, have full UK banking licenses. The company has been processing the application with the FCA and the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) for about two years.

Revolut has become the UK’s most valuable fintech in 2021 after garnering a $33 billion price tag through a funding round. It beat Checkout.com last year to be rated the most valuable startup in Europe.

However, some of Revoluts’ investors have since sold their stakes, and Schroders reportedly cut the value of its 10.1 million stake nearly in half in April. The writedown would reduce Revoluts’ overall value to around $17.7 billion, suggesting it could have lost $15 billion over two years.

Revolut’s finances have been in the spotlight in recent months after it submitted its annual accounts late to Companies House, following concerns raised by auditors.

BDO, the UK’s fifth-largest accounting firm, said in March:

The auditor said it could not confirm 477 million of Revoluts’ 636 million units in sales this year.

The BDO said that Revolut’s internal IT systems were not able to provide sufficient and adequate assurances about the revenue streams of its business areas, including its foreign exchange and property divisions, which include cryptocurrency trading revenues.

BDO did not warn about Revoluts’ ability to remain a company. The auditor was able to verify, through a third party, the customer cash balance of 100pc held on behalf of the customer.

Mr Storonsky on Friday accused regulators of putting pressure on the BDO and said the IT problem had since been resolved.

Regulators pressed BDO, and as a result, BDO was much stricter and risk-averse, and accounts were delayed because regulators turned their backs, he said.

