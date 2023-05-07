1,500 troops to deploy to U.S.-Mexico border this weekExBulletin





NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe chats with Arizona State University’s Alex Avia about the history of US troops along the border with Mexico. 1,500 soldiers will be deployed this week.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The Biden administration is deploying 1,500 active duty military personnel to the southern border this week. The White House says they won’t be there to patrol the border, but will help with administrative work. Many more people are expected to attempt to enter the United States with the end of pandemic-era restrictions later this month. They allow the United States to deny entry to more asylum seekers. It’s the latest in a long history of US troop deployments to the southern border. To talk about this history, I am now joined by Arizona State University Latin American history professor Alex Avina. Welcome to the program.

ALEX AVINA: Thank you very much for inviting me.

RASCOE: So let’s start with your reaction. What did you think when you learned that the troops were heading for the Mexican border again?

AVINA: You know, I had a very typical historian response to this thinking that this is actually the rule in US-Mexico border politics, not the exception. Because if we think about the history of the US-Mexico border, it took the US invasion of Mexico to create what is now known as the US-Mexico border. So it’s part of a long story, and Biden has joined a string of his predecessors stretching back to the mid-19th century.

RASCOE: I mean, so his immediate predecessor, President Trump, deployed active duty troops to the border to help process, you know, large migrant caravans. The Biden administration says it’s different from that, that troops won’t be there to enforce the law or intimidate migrants. I have to say, you know, the Trump administration also said they’re not there to police, but the Biden administration says the troops they’re sending there will free the patrol officers border to carry out work in the field. What do you think of this distinction that the Biden administration is trying to make?

AVINA: I don’t see any difference at all. I mean, there’s mainly a legal aspect to this that dates back to the late 19th century – right? – with the Posse Comitatus Act, which explicitly stipulates that the US military cannot participate in national policing capabilities. So there isn’t really that distinction legally or historically. I think it’s a political distinction.

RASCOE: I mean, so you mentioned that it’s a very long story. Can you tell me about the history of the American troops on the border, you know, recognizing that obviously the way that, you know, the United States got the southern border was through military action? But in more recent history, when you’re talking about the 70s, 80s, 90s, what is the history of American troops on the border?

AVINA: I think one way to understand, for example, the US-Mexico border from a US military perspective is to think of it as the site of one of those eternal wars. With the onset of undocumented migration especially from Mexico in the 70s and 80s, you started to see presidents, especially like Ronald Reagan, start confusing things like the war on drugs with undocumented migration in a border security issue. And that’s when you start to see an increasing militarization of the US-Mexico border. This creates a much deadlier space for people trying to enter the United States.

RASCOE: Does the presence of troops change the flow of migration or change people’s decisions to try to cross the border for asylum, which is legal? Does it affect people’s decisions?

AVINA: No. So this latest deployment announced by President Biden is happening, again, in this recent context of border militarization. It goes back to the early 1990s with operations like Operation Gatekeeper, where it became policy to militarize cross-border urban spaces with the idea that it would funnel passers-by into really dangerous spaces like the Sonoran Desert, with the idea that ‘no migrant in their right mind would ever attempt to cross a place as dangerous as the Sonoran Desert. But as we’ve seen since the mid-1990s, we have between 7 and 10,000 people who have died trying to make that trip.

RASCOE: And that’s what you mean when you say it makes space more deadly? Because these military troops – they don’t shoot people at the border, do they? It’s the idea that they’re being pushed into more dangerous areas. Or what do you mean by deadly?

AVINA: Yeah. What I mean is, yes, those troops won’t – that opens up the possibility of this type of abuse. But hopefully they won’t be involved in something as violent as murdering migrants or asylum seekers – refugees or asylum seekers. I’m referring more to, like, the structure of this border regime that’s been in place since the 1990s, where by design the way the border has been militarized forces people to cross more and more dangerous places like the Sonoran Desert.

RASCOE: You know, there are a lot of high-profile Republicans who have started to float the idea of ​​going to war with the drug cartels in an effort to suppress drug trafficking. How do you think it would go in Mexico? And I mean, is there even an appetite for it in the United States?

AVINA: I don’t – I hope there isn’t much appetite for it beyond the ramblings or ideas of some prominent politicians. I mean, I think it’s really scary for me as a person with – you know, Mexican American, my parents are Mexican, I’m a historian of Mexico – to hear these ideas thrown around ruthlessly. Because if you think about his larger story, you know, that would – I don’t know. I think the US has invaded Mexico at least half a dozen times and almost every time it has turned into some kind of quagmire for the US military. And that results in the deaths of hundreds of thousands, tens of thousands of Mexican civilians. So it’s a really awful idea I think – again, it’s a political decision with very little resonance with the reality on the ground. Obviously, this is not the way we should be dealing with issues like fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses.

RASCOE: This is Alexander Avina, professor of Latin American history at Arizona State University. Thank you very much for being here.

AVINA: Thank you very much.

