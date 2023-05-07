Berkshire dumps billions of US stocks and buys Treasuries instead (BRK.A) (BRK.B)





According to the company’s latest filing, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is selling down its exposure to publicly traded stocks. During the period from January to the end of March, the American conglomerate sold approximately $13.3 billion worth of shares, while adding only $2.9 billion to existing exposure, achieving more than 10 billions of dollars in sales. Buffett allocated about $4.4 billion to share buybacks, while the company’s cash jumped to $130.6 billion, the highest level since late 2021, when the stock market began to rally. drop aggressively.

At Berkshire’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, Buffett explained that he expects “the majority of holdings are likely to report lower earnings this year than last year,” arguing that the context economy is under pressure from a “very different climate from that of 6 months ago”. . As an example of why his review is negative, he shared the observation that “we’re starting to have sales where we didn’t need to have sales before.”

Berkshire Reports Strong First Quarter 2023

Interestingly, Buffett’s commentary on the economy is somewhat in conflict with earnings results from conglomerate Berkshire, where operating profits for the first quarter of 2023 were up 13% year-over-year from the respective period. in 2022, despite the unfavorable economic context. In the period from January to the end of March, the Berkshire conglomerate racked up $8.07 billion in operating profits, helped by recovering insurance business.

Geico, after posting six consecutive quarters of losses, achieved a remarkable turnaround by generating $703 million in profits. This positive result is attributed to higher average premiums earned, combined with lower advertising expenses and claim frequencies. With this frame of reference, Buffett said he expects the insurance sector to perform strongly, due to a relatively low correlation with economic activity.

However, Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF railroad and utility businesses both saw lower profits from the first quarter of 2022. BNSF’s operating profit fell to $1.25 billion from $1.37 billion. billion before, in part due to slower imports at west coast ports; while the utilities division’s profits fell from $775 million to $416 million.

BRK.B Q1 deposit

I would also like to highlight Berkshire’s huge investment gain in the first quarter of 2023, which totaled $27.4 billion, compared to a loss of around $1.6 billion for the same period a year earlier. However, these earnings are only “paper earnings” and can fluctuate wildly over time. As a result, Buffett advised giving these numbers some meaning:

The amount of investment gains (losses) in a given quarter is usually meaningless and provides net earnings per share figures that can be extremely misleading for investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

BRK.B Q1 deposit

Juicy Treasury Bond Yield

One of the main reasons Buffett is moving away from stocks somewhat is rooted in the juicy yield that Treasuries offer. Especially in a stressed macroeconomic environment, it may not necessarily be prudent to risk capital for a 10% equity return, when low-risk Treasuries yield nearly 5%.

Against this backdrop, Buffett commented that Berkshire’s roughly $125 billion cash stack invested in short-term fixed-income securities offers attractive returns compared to 1-2 years ago. In fact, Buffett estimated Berkshire’s investment income from “cash and cash equivalents, including marketable securities” to reach $5 billion this year.

Other takeaways from the Apple shareholders’ meeting

Buffett continues to like Apple (AAPL), even at a P/E of around 30. Omaha’s Oracle said Apple was different from any Berkshire-owned company, adding that Apple was also “the best ” business. In this context, Buffett argued that if given a choice, consumers would give up their second car before their iPhone, which costs less than a tenth of the price of a car.

Apple is in a position with consumers, where they pay maybe $1,500, or whatever, for a phone… and the same people pay $35,000 to have a second car, and when they have to abandon a second car or abandon their iPhone, they would abandon their second car…

…I mean, it’s an amazing product. We don’t have anything like we own 100%, but we’re very, very, very happy to have 5.6%, or whatever, and we’re delighted with every 10th of a percent that goes up.

Taiwan semiconductor

Buffett surprised the markets by buying a large position in TSMC (TSM) at the end of 2022, only to sell 86% of the shares a few months later. Now, while Buffett continues to love TSMC’s value proposition, the company’s geographic presence simply doesn’t fit his investment portfolio/comfort circle.

Taiwan Semiconductor is one of the world’s best managed and significant corporations… I [just]dislike its location and re-evaluated it,… [but] there is no one in the chip industry who is in their league, at least in my opinion…

…Wonderful people and a wonderful competitive position, but I prefer to find it in the United States

Banking crisis

Of course, Buffett also received questions regarding the most recent banking stress: Munger and Buffett slammed executives responsible for crashed banks, emphasizing the importance of holding them accountable for mistakes that were clearly visible. The duo also pointed to faulty incentives within banking regulations and expressed dissatisfaction with ineffective communication between regulators, politicians and the press.

He was doing it in plain sight and the world ignored him until he exploded

Buffett pointed to the criticality of the government’s decision to protect all SVB deposits, commenting that the consequences would have been disastrous for the United States if such a guarantee had not been made.

western oil

Buffett said he/Berkshire had no intention of bidding for full control of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which dampened speculation that Berkshire was aiming for a takeover. However, Berkshire has not ruled out the possibility of buying additional OXY shares, praising CEO Vicki Hollub.

There’s speculation that we’re buying control, we’re not going to buy control…we wouldn’t know what to do with it.

…but we love the shares we have… [and] we may or may not own more in the future, but we certainly have warrants on what we got on the original deal on a very large amount of stock of about $59 a share, and the warrants subscription last a long time, and I’m glad we have them.

Last words

Buffett sees an “unbelievable time” for the US economy coming to an end, and as a result he is tactically reducing some equity exposure. However, Buffett also argued that “nothing is ever sure,” and he advised against paying attention to forecasts about the changing macroeconomic backdrop or the evolution of markets, including his own, the Oracle. Omaha.

For reference, Berkshire Hathaway stock is slightly underperforming year-to-date, with shares up just 4.51%, compared to a gain of around 8% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

