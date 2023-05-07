Connect with us

Berkshire dumps billions of US stocks and buys Treasuries instead (BRK.A) (BRK.B)

According to the company’s latest filing, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is selling down its exposure to publicly traded stocks. During the period from January to the end of March, the American conglomerate sold approximately $13.3 billion worth of shares, while adding only $2.9 billion to existing exposure, achieving more than 10 billions of dollars in sales. Buffett allocated about $4.4 billion to share buybacks, while the company’s cash jumped to $130.6 billion, the highest level since late 2021, when the stock market began to rally. drop aggressively.

Berkshire Reports Strong First Quarter 2023

BRK.B Q1 deposit

The amount of investment gains (losses) in a given quarter is usually meaningless and provides net earnings per share figures that can be extremely misleading for investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

BRK.B Q1 deposit

Juicy Treasury Bond Yield

Other takeaways from the Apple shareholders’ meeting

Apple is in a position with consumers, where they pay maybe $1,500, or whatever, for a phone… and the same people pay $35,000 to have a second car, and when they have to abandon a second car or abandon their iPhone, they would abandon their second car…

…I mean, it’s an amazing product. We don’t have anything like we own 100%, but we’re very, very, very happy to have 5.6%, or whatever, and we’re delighted with every 10th of a percent that goes up.

Taiwan semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor is one of the world’s best managed and significant corporations… I [just]dislike its location and re-evaluated it,… [but] there is no one in the chip industry who is in their league, at least in my opinion…

…Wonderful people and a wonderful competitive position, but I prefer to find it in the United States

Banking crisis

He was doing it in plain sight and the world ignored him until he exploded

western oil

There’s speculation that we’re buying control, we’re not going to buy control…we wouldn’t know what to do with it.

…but we love the shares we have… [and] we may or may not own more in the future, but we certainly have warrants on what we got on the original deal on a very large amount of stock of about $59 a share, and the warrants subscription last a long time, and I’m glad we have them.

Last words

