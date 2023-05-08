Top US official in Saudi Arabia to discuss massive rail project with UAE and India





A senior White House official was in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss a massive infrastructure project with key Israeli allies, but without Israel at the table, according to reports.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to meet with his Saudi, Emirati and Indian counterparts, Axios reported on Saturday evening. The four officials will discuss a rail and port network linking the Gulf States and India.

The idea is said to have arisen during meetings of the I2U2 forum, which includes Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, although Israel was not part of Sunday’s discussion.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen flies to India on Monday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Sullivan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, on April 11. He is expected to meet MBS during the current trip to discuss bilateral relations and the possibility of normalization with Israel.

Last Thursday at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a DC think tank, Sullivan alluded to Sunday’s discussions, referring to “new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf as well as between the United States and the rest of the region”.

FILE: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat before a working lunch at the G20 Summit, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File)

China’s challenge

Sullivan, the first senior US official to visit the kingdom since President Joe Biden’s trip last summer, arrived just weeks after Riyadh reached an agreement on restoring full diplomatic relations with Iran under Chinese auspices. .

The move towards China is widely seen as a signal from the Saudis to Washington that it is unhappy with US pressure on human rights and its perceived disengagement from the Middle East.

The message seems to have been understood in the Biden administration. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will follow Sullivan with a June trip to Saudi Arabia to participate in a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

China has developed major infrastructure projects in the region under its Belt and Road Initiative. The I2U2 forum and the potential rail project are part of an American response.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets US President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File)

The Chinese project also poses a major challenge for India, as its Chinese rival seeks to capture a much larger share of trade flows from Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe.

New Delhi, which sees China’s modern Silk Road scheme as a drag on its own growth and international trade, initially sought to avoid being locked in by creating its own corridor to Asia central via Iran, then to Europe.

But the project known as the International North-South Transit Corridor was a failure.

With the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, India has been presented with a new opportunity to challenge Chinese conceptions on regional and global trade.

Israel would seem a natural partner for a US-led initiative. Rail networks between Israel and the United Arab Emirates would allow India to ship goods to the United Arab Emirates, which would then be transported by train through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, before crossing into Israel at Beit Shean and arrive at the port of Haifa.

File: Shipping containers at the port of Chennai in India, Friday, September 19, 2014 (AP Photo/Arun Sankar K)

From there, the goods would be shipped to the Greek port of Piraeus, one of the largest in Europe, from which India could access the whole continent.

Economic ties between the UAE and India are already strong. India is the largest importer of Emirati products and the United Arab Emirates is India’s third largest trading partner. Emirati companies invested billions of dollars last year to create the India-UAE Food Corridor to boost food security in the Gulf countries.

India aims to become the breadbasket of the Middle East, and Israel is at the center of this ambitious goal. The Foreign Ministry has established 29 Indo-Israeli Centers of Excellence to improve yields, water use and crop diversity.

With no formal ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem is absent from Sunday’s talks with Sullivan.

While Saudi officials have privately expressed interest in such a deal in recent years, the prospects for Saudi-Israeli normalization remain remote.

Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his glass and toasts during the banquet welcoming leaders visiting the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People, April 26, 2019. (Nicolas Asfouri/Pool Photo via AP)

Riyadh has made numerous demands to the United States for major improvements in their bilateral relations as a precondition for a deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government, which has already drawn scathing condemnation from the Gulf kingdom for its policies toward the Palestinians, has made normalization less palatable to the palace or the street.

Nonetheless, the current US administration has made progress, including on issues that eluded the administration of former US President Donald Trump, which brokered the Abraham Accords.

Last year, the White House brokered the final stages of a deal to transfer control of two Red Sea islands from Egypt to Saudi Arabia, leading to Riyadh opening its airspace to civil flights to and from Israel. Later he persuaded Oman to do the same, reducing the time it took for Israelis to travel to the Far East.

At the Washington Institute on Thursday, Sullivan said the United States saw a national security benefit in brokering a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.

