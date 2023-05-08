Colombian Nationals Spike U.S. Army Soldiers’ Drinks Before Scamming Them, FBI Says





Three Colombian nationals have been charged with allegedly drugging two US Army soldiers and stealing their money and cellphones.

Jeffersson Arango, Kenneth Uribe and Pedro Silva face federal charges in Miami after a joint FBI and Colombian National Police investigation determined they were the perpetrators of the March 2020 incident, according to a report by Military.com.

Authorities say the two soldiers went to an upscale Bogota bar one night to watch a soccer game and dance with local women, but the night ended with a soldier found tripping in the street and another passed out in his apartment. Both soldiers had lost their wallets and mobile phones and had little memory of the previous night, with blood tests showing they had been drugged.

Surveillance video from the bar showed the three Colombian men drugging the soldiers’ drinks and then leading them out of the bar around 2 a.m. to a waiting car. Later, surveillance video at a bank, ATM, and stores shows Arango allegedly using the soldiers’ debit and credit cards.

Colombian police began intercepting phone communications between the three men after they were identified, with authorities alleging the men discussed robbing people after drugging them in bars and expressed anger that the looming COVID-19 pandemic would end their program.

According to the FBI, Arango admitted to federal authorities that he and the two men drugged the soldiers before taking them to a local hotel. From there he was able to get a debit card PIN by convincing the soldier that he had to pay something and that a cell phone was a payment block causing the soldier to type his PIN into the phone which Arango then used to withdraw cash.

After the group allegedly robbed the soldiers, they left them on the street and it is unclear how any of the Americans made it back to their apartment.

Arango was extradited to the United States and made his first court appearance in Miami on Friday. It is unclear whether Uribe or Silva were extradited.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

