These are the 10 safest states in the US, according to data

(NEXSTAR) — Which U.S. states are the safest? US News and World Report recently revealed the 10 safest states for violent crime and property crime occurrences per 100,000 population using FBI data.

As the FBI explains, violent crimes include murder, robbery, aggravated assault, and sexual assault. Property crimes include events such as burglary and motor vehicle theft. US News explains that data shows that while violent crime increased by 4.6% between 2019 and 2020, property crime fell by 8.1%.

Currently, the 10 safest states are:

State/rankViolent crime rateProperty crime rate1. Maine109 per 100,000 population1 156 per 100,000 population2. New Hampshire146 per 100,000 population1,099 per 100,000 population3. New Jersey195 per 100,000 population1,158 per 100,000 population4. Vermont173 per 100,000 population1,217 per 100,000 population5. Idaho243 per 100,000 population1,112 per 100,000 population6. Rhode Island231 per 100,000 population1,245 per 100,000 population7. Massachusetts309 per 100,000 population1,053 per 100,000 population8. Virginia209 per 100,000 inhabitants1,456 per 100,000 inhabitants9. Connecticut 182 per 100,000 population1,565 per 100,000 population10. Wyoming234 per 100,000 population1,611 per 100,000 population

When it comes to the highest violent crime rates, US News reports that Alaska ranks first, with 838 violent crimes per 100,000 population. Louisiana had the highest number of property crimes, with 2,884 crimes per 100,000 population.

Of the states named in the top 10, New Hampshire ranked first in US News’ overall Best States ranking, ranking sixth out of 50. To formulate this list, US News used data to weigh several categories , including health care, the economy and the natural environment.

While statewide reports indicated an increase in violent crime (according to FBI data), citywide rates of the most violent crimes showed a slight decline in 2022. The Council nonpartisan criminal justice released its report on crime trends in 35 major US cities. . The council’s study found that murder rates fell by 4%, assaults with a firearm by 7% and aggravated assault by 3.5%.

At the city level, all 35 cities recorded an increase in robberies from 2021 to 2022 (5.5%).

Among non-violent crimes, the council’s study showed a significant increase in motor vehicle thefts over the same period, with a 21% increase. The data showed that vehicle thefts had already increased by 59% year-on-year in the previous year.

