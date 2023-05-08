Thai Cannabis Sellers Say US Growers Are Eating Their Lunch | Economy





Bangkok/Pattaya, Thailand Almost a year after Thailand decriminalized cannabis amid promises of an economic boon, Thai growers and sellers say they are being undermined by illegal imports from the United States which sell for a fraction of the price of locally grown buds.

Thailand removed cannabis from its list of banned narcotics in June 2022 after a high-profile campaign by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to make the kingdom a global hub for medical cannabis.

But Thailand’s parliament has yet to pass the long-awaited cannabis bill, leaving the industry’s regulatory framework in limbo.

Local businesses say foreign money is filling the void, with many dispensaries across the country selling low-cost cannabis illegally imported from the United States.

Foreign brokers approach local dispensaries to sell cheap contraband weed that is untaxed and then sold for two to five times its original price, according to local cannabis entrepreneurs.

A decent locally grown strain is worth 300 baht [$9] per gram but imports are only 150-180 baht [$4.50-5.30] per gram, Prajya Aura-ek, a cannabis entrepreneur with several licensed dispensaries in Bangkok, told Al Jazeera.

Every day we have brokers, both Thai and other nationalities, this is definitely a multinational company that comes into our stores trying to sell us imported weed. But we refuse them all.

Prajya said he was told by brokers that the product was smuggled in furniture and fruit or vegetable containers, so when customs scans they can’t tell it’s weed.

Cannabis shops are commonplace in major Thai cities [Vijitra Duangdee/Al Jazeera]

Under Thai law, recreational cannabis use is still nominally illegal. However, enforcement is spotty, and cannabis shops and stalls can be found on virtually every other street corner in major Thai cities.

As tourists flock to Thailand to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of recreational cannabis use, Prajya fears Thai businesses are taking advantage of booming demand.

Ultimately, my customers care more about the potency of the THC content than where the weed comes from, he said, claiming that American strains may be higher in THC, the compound that gives the best to cannabis consumers, than local strains. .

We must protect the internal market and support Thai producers and farmers.

The Bhumjaithai party, which has pushed for decriminalization, blames corrupt officials for the flood of illegal imports and political expediency ahead of Sunday’s general election for the negative headlines about cannabis reform.

There is already a law in place to deal with illegal imports, but the people who are supposed to be in charge are not enforcing it, namely customs and agriculture officials, Supachai Jaisamutr, a member of the leading Bhumjaithai party defense of reforms, told Al Jazeera.

But in the long term, we need to pass the Cannabis Act so that there is a specific law to tackle this specific issue of weed smuggling.

Supachai noted that Thai chambers of commerce estimated the cannabis industry generated around 40 billion baht ($1.2 billion) for the local economy last year.

But I think it’s fair to say it’s really in the hundreds of billions of baht, he added.

Many Thai cannabis companies complain that they cannot compete with cheap illegal imports [Vijitra Duangdee/Al Jazeera]

But for many local players competing with foreign money, the economic benefits are hard to see.

A veteran cannabis smuggler turned legal entrepreneur says he invested heavily in making his own soil and fertilizer, only to find that his cannabis was too expensive for a market full of cheap imports.

Many Thai growers have turned to cannabis horticulture, trying to master their skills, Squidroll Record, which has used a pseudonym during its long career selling cannabis, told Al Jazeera.

But the Thai market has been flooded with cheap illegal imports with the help of corrupt Thai officials. The demand for imported flowers is so high right now.

Predictably, the big promises of the Bhumjathai Parties have crumbled, with large sums of money from the United States, the Netherlands and Canada dashing hopes of a booming domestic industry, according to the veteran cannabis advocate Chokwan Kitty Chopaka.

Unfortunately, corruption and nepotism tend to be the obstacles, Chokwan told Al Jazeera.

It’s quite sad to see the people for whom it’s supposed to be unable to enter the market, she added.

Compounding the disappointment are the high-profile raids on street stalls, which hit the bottom of the food chain and not the big players that distorted the market, Squidroll Record said.

Many stores are currently foreign-owned, forcing those without access to capital to sell on the sidewalks, he said.

Turns out it’s just another fight between greedy men.

