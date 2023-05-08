Charles III becomes king





For the first time in the vivid memory of most of those gathered in central London on Saturday, it was time to crown the monarch.

They came out before dawn to create a procession route that would be traversed twice during the coronation of Charles III through the heart of the Royal Park, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

For the third time in less than a year, the royal spectacle unfolded along a similar route in that very space, with all the glamor and pageantry expected by the public. With the outpouring of grief over her funeral in September and now her son’s coronation.

At every turn, the public came out to watch, from enthusiastic royal observers to happy-go-lucky people all day long.

Early Saturday morning, Sarah Chappell, 23, and Zo Boyce, 24, were eating breakfast on blankets in Green Park along the procession route as they waited for the festivities to begin.

Boyce said he was intrigued, explaining that he was not a big fan of King Charles. He thinks you can appreciate it even if you don’t support it.

I think it’s just a day in history, right? Mr. Chappell described himself as an ardent supporter of the royal family and the monarchy. She came last year for her queen’s funeral and she said she wants to go there again this weekend and soak up the crowd and atmosphere.

However, many were drenched as they waited for hours between two processions along the King’s Road to and from Westminster Abbey because of the drizzle that fell steadily throughout the morning.

Those who occupied one of the barely coveted seats on the specially built stands in front of Buckingham Palace were among the first to see the King’s coronation passing by in a golden carriage.

The purpose-built stands are full. Credit…Andrew Testa of the New York Times King Charles III on his way to Westminster Abbey. Credit…Andrew Testa of the New York Times

The British national anthem, God Save the King, was played to set the stage before Charles and Camilla passed by, and the crowd in the stands chanted “Hip, Hip, Hooray!” The royal couple shaking hands.

The stands were filled with thousands of government officials, including war veterans and National Health Insurance employees. Thousands of people lined up in the shopping mall in front of the palace to watch the festival. But when the coronation was held at a monastery a little over a mile away, rain and chilly weather trickled through the crowd, creating a calming atmosphere as radio broadcasts of the ceremony reverberated.

Nicola Ford, 37, a student nurse, and Mikey Walker, 31, who works for the ambulance service, traveled from Sussex to London on Saturday morning to attend the event. Friends who arrived too late to enter the mall headed to Hyde Park to soak up the atmosphere.

Seeing everyone, seeing everyone, hearing everyone cheering,” said Walker. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, right?

The public really supports Charles, Mr. Ford added. Hell would be a highly respected king.

That was not a universally shared sentiment on Saturday. Who pulled him in a yellow T-shirt in Trafalgar Square? I shouted Not my king.

Some bystanders reacted furiously to the anti-monarchy demonstrations. Do they expect the Republic to be better? said Stephen Morse, 62, who traveled from Birmingham to London for the coronation. Imagine Boris Johnson as the head of state.

Earlier, police said they would not tolerate chaos and a handful of protesters were arrested.

But for the crowds that came for the royal shindig, the day grew more and more familiar with the waves sent by members of the House of Windsor from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

While they may still be getting used to the new make-up of the King’s family for the first time in 70 years, the public has rushed to the mall and filled the length and breadth of the street. As the Royal Air Force aerobatic team known as the Red Arrows flew overhead, they chanted “God save the King” in unison as they cheered the newly anointed monarch.

Saskia Solomon and Emma Bubola contributed reporting.

