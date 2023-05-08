The US Navy has started building its new Constellation-class frigates





Construction of the first of the US Navy’s new Constellation-class frigates began in August 2022. It is the first new frigate since the construction of the last Oliver Hazard Perry-class ship in the late 1980s While the United States is back in the frigate game, some navies, including those of Russia and China, have never left. Loading Something is loading.

Last summer, shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine began construction of the US Navy’s first Constellation-class frigate, making the first steel cut at its Wisconsin shipyard on August 31.

Fincantieri plans to lay the keel of that ship, the USS Constellation, next August. It will be the US Navy’s first frigate since the retirement of its last Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate in 2015.

When it arrives later in the decade, the USS Constellation will mark the return of a small but versatile class of ship to the US Navy.

To realize its ambitions for the Constellation class, the Navy is applying the hard lessons it learned from recent large-scale warship programs that cost too much, took too long, or did too little.

US Navy first-in-class frigate USS Oliver Hazard Perry in late 1977. US Navy

In the age of sail, frigates made up the bulk of most navies. They were generally built for speed and maneuverability and carried lighter armament.

While steam-powered armored warships arrived in large numbers in the late 19th century, frigates became a thing of the past. It was not until World War II that the classification was applied again to small seagoing vessels which were larger than corvettes but smaller than destroyers.

During this war, frigates were largely tasked with escort duties, primarily in the anti-submarine role. With the invention of guided missiles during the Cold War, their missions expanded to include anti-aircraft and some anti-surface operations.

Although not intended to operate alone against enemy capital ships, frigates are now primarily used to support destroyer squadrons and aircraft carrier battle groups by performing escort, anti-submarine , anti-aircraft and anti-surface limited.

Today, in terms of size and armament, frigates generally rank below destroyers, which are the frontline surface warfare vessels in most navies. However, frigates can be built faster and more cheaply than destroyers, and the US Navy hopes the Constellation-class ships will increase its overall numbers while providing needed capabilities.

The Navy’s current target for fleet size is 355 manned warships, of which 104 will be “large surface combatants”, primarily destroyers, and 52 “small surface combatants”, of which 20 are expected to be frigates. (The target of 355 ships was announced in December 2016, and proposals for a different fleet size and composition are now circulating.)

The Constellation class An artistic representation of the FFG(X). Marinette Marine Corp.

The Constellation-class design was selected for the Navy’s 2020 FFG(X) program. Although based on Fincantieri’s FREMM-class general-purpose frigate, a Franco-Italian design that is in service with France, the Italy, Egypt and Morocco, it presents several differences compared to its European ancestor.

The hull was lengthened by 23.6 feet to accommodate larger generators and future upgrades. The sonar dome and enclosure bridge have been removed to increase stability. The original FREMM propeller was replaced with a fixed-pitch propeller for better acoustic performance, and the topside was modified to fit existing US Navy systems and hardware.

The modifications give the Constellation-class frigates a length of 496 feet, a full displacement of 7,291 tons and a crew of 200. They will be able to operate on the high seas and in near-shore areas, and be capable of anti-air, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. According to current plans, they will also be capable of electronic warfare operations.

Their armament will include 32 Mark 41 vertical launch cells for RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles and SM-2 Block IIIC surface-to-air missiles. They will also carry 16 NSM anti-ship missiles in four four-tube launch systems above the horizon. A single 57mm Mk 110 cannon will be located on the bow and a Mk 49 guided missile launcher with 21 Rolling Airframe missiles will be near the stern.

The first FREMM-class frigate of the French Navy, Aquitaine, leaves the military port of Brest in June 2022. DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

For anti-submarine operations, the Constellations will have the SQQ-89(V) combat system, CAPTAS-4 variable depth sonar, TB-37 multi-purpose towed array and SLQ- towed torpedo decoys. 25 NIXIE.

The ships will also have the AEGIS Baseline 10 combat system, SPY-6 radar and SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system, as well as space for an MH-60R helicopter and an MQ-8C aerial drone.

Congress’s 2023 defense bill called for SM-6 multi-mission missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles to be added to the frigate, but there is disagreement over the wisdom of adding new hardware to this. program stage, and the Navy said there was no timeline yet to do so.

Fincantieri will build at least 10 frigates, with the first to be delivered in 2026. Contracts for the second and third frigates, which will be called USS Congress and USS Chesapeake, were finalized in 2021 and 2022, and a contract for the to-be named fourth frigate is expected this year.

‘You can’t buy back time’ The Ingraham frigate taken out of service during a sinking exercise in the Pacific Ocean in August 2021. US Navy/MCS1 David Mora Jr.

While the United States has not operated frigates for nearly a decade, most countries have never stopped.

In fact, China has the most of all navies, with 41 in service, 31 of which were built after 2005. The Russian Navy has also invested heavily in frigates, which now form a large part of its combat force and carry advanced weapons, like the Kalibr cruiser. missile.

Therefore, the US Navy needs to catch up in both frigate construction and overall ship procurement.

To do this, Navy officials studied past ship programs that went over budget, suffered long delays, or proved less capable than expected, such as the Zumwalt-class destroyer, the Gerald R-class carrier Ford and the Freedom and Independence-class littoral combat ships.

Starting with the FREMM as a “mother design” was intended to save time and avoid later delays. The construction of the first ship did not begin until 80% of the detailed design work had been completed, and the frigates will only be equipped with proven technologies rather than new or technologies. The Navy also says the frigates will be 90 percent complete before entering the water.

Fincantieri has spent more than $300 million on upgrades including a new assembly building large enough for two frigates under construction and new robotic welding equipment for its Wisconsin shipyard to boost efficiency.

The United States Navy guided-missile frigate USS Curts in drydock at a shipyard in California in January 1982. Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images

The Navy plans to buy the first seven frigates on a “snap-tooth” pattern, alternating between one and two per year until 2028, but the service hopes to increase that number to four ships per year. Given Fincantieri’s other commitments, the Navy will need another shipyard to achieve this goal.

During a Senate hearing in April, senior civilian and uniformed officials from the service said they expected to have information about the design of the ship from Fincantieri by the end of the year, that they will examine to determine if another shipyard can build the frigates.

“I think two shipyards are in the plan. We want to make sure we measure twice and cut once before that decision is made,” Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, told lawmakers.

The Navy was building eight Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates a year at three shipyards at the height of this program, and its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are currently being built at two shipyards. Like the US fleet, however, the number of shipyards in the United States has declined since the Cold War, making it difficult for the navy to do so.

“We’re catching up and you can’t buy back time with the seven shipyards we have from the 30 we had years ago,” Gilday said at the April hearing.

