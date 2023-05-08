Former United Airlines CEO Sounds Alarm on America’s Air Traffic Control Systems: ‘The World’s Most Outdated’





Former United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz discusses a government report accusing airlines of cancellations, employee retention and his new book, “Turnaround Time.”

It’s a tumultuous time for air travel in the United States.

A former airline CEO has weighed in on the continuing problems facing the airline industry, saying the problems stem from “outdated” air traffic control infrastructure.

It comes as the country faces massive cancellations due to a collapse of Southwest Airlines during the 2022 winter holiday season and grounding of planes following the failure of air mission advisories (NOTAM) from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) conducted a study into the cause of massive airline delays and cancellations and released a report on their findings.

The GAO concluded that the problems stemmed from airline staffing shortages and maintenance issues contributing to cancellations, delays and disruptions.

Munoz addressed the GAO report in “Varney & Co.” from Thursday and discussed what he considered to be the “biggest problem” in the airline industry.

“I think if you think about the larger context of this, you as a flying audience, what you see is you see us, and you see the delays, and you don’t understand them.”

Air traffic controllers Derek Weaver and Tim Teceno, left, work in the radar approach room at the Portland International Jetport on Thursday, October 26, 2017. (Photo by Derek Davis/Photographer) ((Photo by Derek Davis/Photographer) / Getty Images )

He continued to reveal what he believed to be causing the problem.

“If you dig a little deeper below the surface, probably in my opinion the biggest problem we have in America is broader infrastructure, but specifically in air transportation, air traffic control systems,” a- he declared.

“We have the most outdated and I would say the most outdated system in the entire world,” he added. “There are 60 countries at last count that have improved and newer, you know, updated systems to control air traffic.”

Munoz discussed the precautions airlines take for safety and the role traffic control systems play.

“Essentially what it does, we’re always safe, but to stay even safer, we just don’t leave planes in the air. So if there’s any disruption, travel or otherwise, it just gets slowed down and pushed back.”

Munoz then pivoted from air traffic control infrastructure to discuss human capital infrastructure.

Airlines and air traffic control have sought to address staff shortages as the pandemic wanes and travel resumes.

The former CEO noted the difficulties faced by companies in retaining talent.

“Retention has always been an issue. It’s hard work for you, which is why it’s so critical and important,” Munoz said.

Global Entrepreneurship Network Chairman of the Board Jeff Hoffman warns of summer travel delays and staffing shortages on “Varney & Co.”

Munoz concluded by sharing information about his new book “Turnaround Time” and how he navigated the industry as the CEO of a major airline.

“The book has, I think, a nice set of leadership lessons in crisis management. We went through union contract issues, what you see in the market today.”

