UK ticket holders claim a 46.2 million share of the EuroMillions jackpot.

UK ticket holders claimed a jackpot prize of $46.2 million in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, Camelot said.

Tickets from France and tickets from Switzerland also matched the winning numbers for a third of the 138 million jackpot each.

The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34, 49 along with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

National Lottery’s Andy Carter said after Friday’s draw:

Players, please check your ticket and give us a call if you think you may be one of the lucky winners tonight.

EuroMillions requires 7 correct numbers to win lotteries in the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is around $14 million.

It comes after a garage lottery syndicate member who won $1 million in EuroMillions learned about his windfall the day he retired earlier in the week.

Robert Pert, 66, from Montrose, Angus, Scotland, said:

Definitely a reason for a very big and very special celebration.

The remaining 11 syndicates plan to continue working at the GPG Montrose Garage in Montrose, Angus, and continue operating syndicates.

The syndicate of machinists, technicians, and office workers has a variety of shared plans, including garden renovations, home renovations, cars, and dream vacations.

The syndicate organizer’s wife said she thought it was a hoax when he woke her up and told her they had won.

said Lesley Forsyth, 56. He just started screaming. I wondered what the hell had happened. He said garage, won 1 million won from our syndicate.

She explained that this news is still being passed around, adding: People always hear about winning, but I never thought this would happen to Montrose’s garage business.

Last July, a British lottery owner won a $195 million EuroMillions jackpot, setting the record for the largest national lottery win in history.

Meanwhile, in March, the mother of two revealed that she plans to buy a house after earning more than $800,000 in EuroMillions while working two jobs.

Sally-Ann Hanitzsch of Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, spent several years in social housing and took up a full-time position with Cambridge City Council as Property Officer while working shifts at Morrisons Supermarket.

The 55-year-old, now planning a dream trip to Japan, said she hadn’t checked her numbers earlier because she didn’t believe she would win.

Additional reporting by wire

