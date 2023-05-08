“Quietly leaving” the US real estate market: a group of sellers has disappeared





The all-important spring season for real estate markets has arrived, but there are not many homes for sale.

According to Realtor.com (see chart below), only 392,016 U.S. homes were listed for sale in April 2023. That’s below the 497,844 listed in April 2022, a period infamous for its tight supply and well in below the 552,082 listed in April 2019.

Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather might have summed it up best when she tweeted last week: Homeowners are quietly exiting the housing market.

Fairweather is a little ironic as she invokes a silent shutdown that refers to employees doing minimal work to describe the lack of new inventory. That said, she’s onto something: the spike in mortgage rates has coincided with a drop in sales/purchases.

As Fortune previously explained, it just doesn’t make much economic sense for someone with a 2% or 3% mortgage rate, one of the biggest financial rewards of the pandemic, to sell their home. and then try to buy a new house at a 6% mortgage rate. If they did, they would get a significantly higher monthly mortgage payment.

Report that many potential buyers are choosing to stay put and fewer homes are coming on the market.

The pullback from the advancing sellers/buyers is not only felt on the supply side, it is also hitting on the demand side. You see, if a particular owner decides to suspend the exchange of properties, it means that there is one less house on the market and one less buyer on the market.

So do buyers or sellers have the upper hand?

Unlike total new listings (i.e. the number of homes put on the market in a given month), total active listings (i.e. the total inventory on the market) is a better indicator of the equilibrium of a market at a given moment.

While in April 2023, 21.2% fewer US homes came up for sale (i.e. the “new listings” shown in the chart above) compared to the same month a year earlier earlier, there are actually 49.3% more homes available for sale (i.e. the “active listings” shown in the chart below) in April 2023 than in April 2022. raison ? Last year’s spike in mortgage rates saw homes stay on the market longer as days on market increased, allowing inventory to build up even as fewer homes were on the market. sell.

However, we are still a long way from a national buyer’s market. In fact, active listings (i.e. inventory) in April 2023 were 50.3% lower than levels seen in April 2019.

In theory, a market with inventories above pre-pandemic levels has seen power dynamics shift dramatically in favor of buyers. Markets with inventory levels well below pre-pandemic levels, on the other hand, have seen less dramatic change.

The searchable table below provides active listings/inventory data for the 100 largest housing markets in the country.

Of the nation’s 100 largest real estate markets, only one (Austin’s real estate crash) has returned to pre-pandemic (i.e. 2019) inventory levels.

Meanwhile, the other 99 major markets are still below April 2019 inventory levels. This includes places like Hartford, Connecticut (down 79.7%) and Bridgeport, Connecticut (down 77, 6%).

