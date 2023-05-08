British anti-monarchist DW released from custody after coronation 05/07/2023





The leader of a rebel group that planned to protest Charles III’s coronation has been released by police after being detained for 16 hours.

Graham Smith was arrested ahead of the festivities on Saturday, and while police said they understood public concerns about the arrest, they acted after receiving information that protesters had decided to disrupt the coronation procession.

Smith denied any plans to disrupt the procession, saying his group had planned a peaceful protest.

“I’m out of the police station now… make no mistake, there is no more right to peaceful protest in the UK,” Smith said on Twitter.

“I’ve heard many times that the Monarch is there to defend our freedom. Now our freedom is under attack in his name,” he added.

Smith of the Republic group, which advocates for the abolition of the monarchy, was among more than 50 people detained this week over the use of new powers by the British government to crack down on protests by direct action groups.

London Police Chief Mark Rowley warned on Friday that police would take action if protesters tried to “disrupt people’s enjoyment and celebration” and said there would be a “very low tolerance” for chaos.

“These arrests are a direct assault on our democracy and the basic rights of everyone in this country,” Smith said. “All police involved in the scene should be ashamed.”

Coronation festivities continued at street level in London on Sunday. Image: Emilio Morenatti/AP/picturealliance

Prince Charles said he was “deeply moved” by the coronation on Sunday, Britain’s biggest event in 70 years.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and Queen are deeply grateful to all those who have helped to make this an honorable occasion and to all who have provided so much support from London and further afield.”

Charles’ heir, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, met crowds in Windsor ahead of the evening’s “Coronation Concert,” which will gather around 20,000 members of the public and invited guests.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted US First Lady Jill Biden at his Big LunchImage. Image: Frank Augstein/empics/picturealliance

The king’s younger brother, Prince Edward, sister, Princess Anne, and nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, also attended the so-called “Big Lunch” event.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also hosted a coronation luncheon on Sunday with guests including Ukrainian families, youth organizations and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Buckingham Palace commented on the celebration, “From a tea party with the neighbors to a street party, the Coronation Big Lunch is a great way to bring the celebration to the neighborhood and get to know the community a little better.” said.

Monday has been declared a bank holiday in the UK.

jcg/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP)

