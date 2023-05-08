Prince Harry arrives in the US for Prince Archie’s birthday





It has been a busy two days for Prince Harry, who landed in the UK on Saturday morning after taking a commercial flight from California.

The Duke of Sussex then made his way to Westminster Abbey for his father’s coronation ceremony, before making a quick exit, with reports that he was already on his way to Heathrow at 2 p.m. on Saturday after- midday, when his family members were on their way to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance.

It is believed that he returned to America so quickly in order to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

© GettyThe Duke wanted to be back in Montecito to celebrate his son Archie’s 4th birthday

It has since been revealed that Harry took a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), allowing him to return home to Montecito in time to see Archie during of his special day.

Did Prince Harry enjoy the coronation?

Although he is only in the UK for a visit by plane, it seems that Prince Harry has enjoyed his time on British soil, chatting animatedly with his cousins, as well as his aunt, Princess Anne.

© GettyPrince Harry beaming at Princess Anne

Princess Anne was spotted giving her nephew a cheerful greeting, with Harry responding with a wide open smile as they chatted.

He also shared a joke with Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with Edoardo putting a companion’s arm around Harry in a show of support.

© GettyThe trio were all smiles as they entered the Abbey

Prince Harry also came face to face with his brother and father – watch the moment the cameras turned to his face as his family members arrived for the coronation, including the prince’s and daughter’s children. the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles filmed at coronation

The duke, who has no official role in the coronation, looked dapper in a suit for the service instead of a traditional military uniform, although he still wore his military medals.

TO KNOW: Timetable for the coronation of King Charles III: an hour-by-hour guide

Before stepping down, Prince Harry wore uniforms to mark his former positions as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Commandant of Royal Air Force Base Honington and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of Royal Navy Small Vessels and Diving Operations .

© GettyPrince Harry looked smart

Because he is no longer an active member of the royal family, he is no longer able to wear his uniform for royal occasions.

We hope the Duke had a comfortable flight back to the States and is enjoying the rest of Archie’s birthday, with minimal jet lag on all of his travels!

Read on for Harry’s best photos from the coronation…

©Getty Prince Harry was pictured taking an Order of Service with him ©Getty The Duke addressed the other attendees ©Getty Prince Harry wore his military medals ©Getty Prince Harry looked dapper for the historic occasion

