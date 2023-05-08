Labor cracking down on foreign buyers of UK property





The Labor government will raise the stamp duty paid by foreign buyers of British property, while restricting the sale of new property to foreign investors under a plan being drafted for the party’s general election pledge.

Labor leader Keir Starmer wants to solve the UK’s affordability crisis, which has made it increasingly difficult for young working people to buy their own homes.

Starmers policies are set to come under scrutiny ahead of next year’s general election, with Labor far ahead in the polls and a significant gain in local elections on Friday.

Labor will introduce new rules to ensure that only first-time buyers can buy homes in new developments for a specific period, say six months, Labor officials told the Financial Times.

The individual council negotiates with the developer how long sales will be limited and whether that period will begin after the first off-plan sale or project is built.

Foreign buyers cannot purchase more than 50% of new development properties.

The Starmer government will also increase the surcharge on stamp duty, which overseas buyers already have to pay compared to domestic property buyers, to the current 2%.

According to a Tory official, the idea of ​​hitting non-British residents with a penalty rate of stamp duty or parliamentary tax, whichever is higher, has been considered by Rishi Sunaks’ government. However, the proposal was scuttled last year by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt over fears that it would freeze the real estate market and raise little money. The Treasury is still against it.

Labor’s new proposal is expected to go ahead this summer as the party drafts its final manifesto policy ahead of next year’s general election.

The number of homes owned by overseas buyers in England and Wales has already nearly tripled in 10 years as Asian residents and various tax havens flooded the market, raising concerns about pricing by locals.

A recent analysis by the non-profit Center for Public Data found that the number of registered residential properties for individuals based abroad in England and Wales jumped from less than 88,000 in 2010 to around 250,000 in 2021.

The Starmers plan mirrors other initiatives around the world, with Denmark, Canada and Malta among the countries restricting home sales to expats.

suggestion

But Luke Mills, head of UK residency at property advisory firm CBRE, said it could slow the flow of new city apartment buildings, with developers wanting to sell a percentage of their units up front before construction begins.

The so-called off-plan sales market is dominated by foreign investors, although only a handful of projects account for more than 50%.

Mills said the intention was good to get first-time buyers to buy first, but it was unrealistic to work across the board.

Stewart Baseley, President of the Homebuilders Federation, said:

But Baseley said the industry endorsed Labor’s broad focus on housing priorities, particularly by addressing the constraints of the planning system.

Companies building homes in rural and suburban areas welcomed shadow leveling assistant Lisa Nandy’s pledge to reform the planning system to help build more homes against the so-called nimbies blocking projects in their neighborhoods. .

Labor has also promised to build more social and affordable housing, though its finance team has yet to address the question of how much more subsidized housing associations need to be provided.

Starmer will also introduce a new, more comprehensive and permanent mortgage insurance scheme to help first-time buyers.

