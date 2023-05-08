UK Weather: The Met Office forecasts when hot weather takes over the UK.





Britain will witness hotter temperatures right after the rainy Coronation Weekend as summer finally arrives.

Monday started off with rain falling for many as wet weather moved in from the Atlantic despite warm temperatures in the high teens.

Cloudy weather will continue across the south and east for the rest of the day, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected over Northern Ireland and later West Scotland. The temperature stays in the double digits.

An yellow weather warning has been issued for the northern region until 9:00 p.m., with thunderstorms, hail and lightning expected to disrupt traffic and train operations in some areas.

Overnight, the northwest will be heavily fogged, while the rain will gradually clear in the east, but will remain somewhat overcast. Sporadic downpours will continue, but there will be a definite order.

Sunshine will return to Britain on Tuesday, but wet conditions will continue with a mix of clear skies and showers in the early part of the week, forecasters said.

Heavy slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected from the south and east during the afternoon.

Weather maps later this month show high pressure buildings that will see temperatures rise as the summer season kicks off.

Temperatures are expected to top 20C, surpassing the 21.3C witnessed in Sheffield on Sunday.

Last year Britain experienced its hottest summer in history, with temperatures rising above 40 degrees for the first time on record as a heat wave hit much of Europe and the world.

This year, there are concerns that the temperature will be warmer than usual in many regions, such as the expected change in the Pacific Ocean as the La Niña phenomenon, a weather pattern related to warming, develops.

