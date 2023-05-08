Towards a New American-Chinese Modus Vivendi in Southeast Asia





Authors: Vu Le Thai Hoang and Ngo Di Lan, Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam

As the United States and China continue to engage in a global tussle, Southeast Asian countries are increasingly pressured to take sides. But taking sides could exacerbate superpower rivalry and risk turning the region into a Cold War battlefield. Southeast Asia’s future depends on persuading Washington and Beijing to find a new modus vivendi.

Despite all the talk of a Thucydides trap, the great powers are not meant for war, even the cold ones. It took a series of uncontrollable events, misperceptions and overly optimistic calculations for the Cold War to take shape. Soviet relations quickly thawed in the 1980s when senior leaders on both sides agreed that detente was in both their interests. If the United States and the Soviet Union were able to do this once before, there’s no reason China and the United States can’t work toward an agreement that allows for peaceful coexistence and responsible competition. Today.

While US and Chinese leaders may struggle to quickly negotiate a comprehensive modus vivendi, they may begin to launch such efforts in Southeast Asia. Southeast Asia is the right place to start because ASEAN countries already believe their interests are best served when superpowers cooperate rather than engage in existential struggle. Unlike Europe, where most countries are allied with the United States, Southeast Asia has always preferred non-alignment.

The centerpiece of a new US-China modus vivendi should be mutual recognition that neither the US nor China can dominate the region. They should not force ASEAN countries to form a monolithic bloc like the United States did in Western Europe during the Cold War.

The United States should also moderate its criticism of the Chinese Communist Party and recognize China’s regional and global status. Washington should support changes to international institutions that reflect China’s increasingly global influence, for example, with greater voting rights at the World Bank. In return, China should recognize legitimate US interests in Southeast Asia and credibly signal that it will not overthrow the current rules-based order.

Both the United States and China could support a reconceptualized comprehensive security framework for Southeast Asia. This framework should encompass traditional security concerns such as maritime disputes and military build-ups, as well as economic and non-traditional challenges such as climate change and transnational crime. Addressing the full spectrum of security issues would not only make the region more secure, but would help the superpowers foster strategic trust.

A regional modus vivendi will require the United States and China to resume high-level talks, both bilaterally and in regional forums. These talks make it possible to avoid misunderstandings and military accidents. They would also prevent economic decoupling, which, if left unchecked, could lead to a complete disruption of regional supply chains and huge costs to regional economic and political security.

The United States and China could launch confidence-building pilot projects in low-stakes areas. For example, they could work together to build regional public health capacity by supporting the establishment of disease surveillance networks, sharing research and best practices, and providing training and resources to South Asian countries. East. This cooperation would help address existing and emerging health threats in a timely manner, while building trust and laying the foundation for tackling more complex challenges.

ASEAN can actively help the United States and China achieve such a modus vivendi. It can do so by renewing its efforts to increase the binding power of regional standards both for member countries and for its partners.

ASEAN can mainstream and operationalize ASEAN perspectives on the Indo-Pacific by fostering thematic partnerships with major powers and advancing new regional initiatives. It can renew and modernize its own multilateral forums, including the ASEAN Regional Forum, the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus and the East Asia Summit, to ensure that they can effectively serve as platforms for discussing security issues rather than simply airing grievances.

It is important that Member States redouble their efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s strategic autonomy. Only a solidly autonomous ASEAN can effectively guarantee the region’s stability, prosperity and strategic balance.

ASEAN should also actively provide the superpowers with nuanced and up-to-date information on regional dynamics and concerns through various channels, which would help inform US and Chinese decision-making.

A US-China modus vivendi in Southeast Asia need not be ambitious to be effective. As long as it fosters a sense of trust among the superpowers and sets some limits on their competition, the model will work and could be replicated in other regions.

As the United States and China continue to navigate their strategic competition, they must learn from the past and explore opportunities for cooperation and peaceful coexistence. Southeast Asian countries could and should play a vital role in this process, providing a neutral and inclusive theater for dialogue and fostering an environment conducive to building trust and collaboration.

Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang is Dean of the Faculty of International Politics and Diplomacy, Vietnam Diplomatic Academy and Dr. Ngo Di Lan is an independent scholar based in Hanoi, Vietnam.

