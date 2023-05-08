WhatsApp could disappear from UK over privacy concerns, minister says | whatsapp





The UK government risks putting sleepwalkers at risk in a confrontation with WhatsApp, which could make the messaging app disappear in the UK, and ministers have warned that options for an amicable solution are quickly running out.

At the heart of the row is the Online Safety Act, a vast piece of legislation covering almost every aspect of life online in the UK. Eight secretaries of state and five prime ministers worked on drafting it over four years, and the bill, which is working its way through the Senate, is over 250 pages long. The table of contents alone is 10 pages long.

The bill gives Ofcom the power to impose requirements on social networks to use technology to address terrorism or child sexual abuse content, and imposes a penalty of up to 10% of global revenues for services that do not comply. fined. Companies should do their best to develop or procure technology to comply with the notice.

However, for messaging apps that secure user data with end-to-end encryption (E2EE), it is technically impossible to read user messages without fundamentally violating their promise to the user. That’s a step they won’t take, they say.

The bill offers no explicit protections for encryption, a coalition of providers including market leaders WhatsApp and Signal said in an open letter last month. end-to-end encrypted communication service, which in turn defeats the purpose of end-to-end encryption and violates the privacy of all users.

Under pressure, they say, they will choose to protect the security of users outside the UK. 98% of our users are outside the UK, Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApps, told the Guardian in March. They don’t want us to make our products less secure, and it would be an odd choice to choose to make our products less secure in a way that, unsurprisingly, affects 98% of users.

Lawmakers urged the government to take their concerns seriously. Such services, like WhatsApp, will potentially leave the UK, Claire Fox told House of Lords last week. This is not the same as threatening to drive away a storm. It is not done in any kind of pique in that way. When putting tremendous pressure on these platforms to scan our communications, we must remember that they are global platforms.

They have systems that work for billions of people around the world. A relatively small market like the UK isn’t something to hurt billions of users around the world.

“We support strong encryption, but we cannot sacrifice public safety,” an Interior Department spokesperson said. Tech companies have a moral obligation to ensure that their platforms do not blind themselves and law enforcement to unprecedented levels of child sexual abuse.

The Online Safety Act does not indicate a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor does it require services that weaken encryption.

If this is the only effective, proportionate and necessary action, Ofcom may do its best to direct the platform to use approved technology or to develop new technology to accurately identify child sexual abuse content. The sneaky predators are judged.

Richard Allen, a Liberal Democrat colleague who served as Meta’s policy chief for the decade through 2019, described the government’s approach as one of intentional ambiguity.

They cautiously state that they have no intention of banning end-to-end encryption, but at the same time refuse to confirm that they cannot do so under the bill’s new powers. This makes for a high-stakes game of chicken that the government thinks will give more if the company is threatened by a bold technology order.

The government hopes that businesses will blink first in their game of chicken and give them what they want.

Another scenario, Allen said, could be for governments to reveal and declare their intentions to restrict end-to-end encryption. If the service chooses to withdraw the product from the UK market instead of operating under these conditions, it will at least allow for an orderly transition. There may not be significant withdrawals and the UK government may call the company a bluff and congratulate themselves for getting what they want for little money, but I doubt this is the case.

But the bill’s supporters weren’t impressed with the effort to rewrite it to fit the megatech. Conservative MP Damien Collins, who chairs the Westminster committee that is examining the bill closely, said he does not support amendments introduced to protect end-to-end encryption.

We do not wish to give corporations a subjective basis in determining whether they must comply with the obligations set out in the Act.

Collins added that the bill doesn’t attack encryption because it only requires messaging companies to share information they have access to, not including message content. However, he said authorities should be able to access background data behind users, including data on app usage, contacts, location and user group names.

When users access WhatsApp via a web browser, the service can also collect information about websites visited before and after sending messages, Collins added.

This week Politico reported that the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology wanted to find a way through the row and is in talks with anyone who wants to discuss it with us.

Last year, Jason Kint, head of trade association Digital Content Next, flagged a US antitrust complaint involving a 2019 communication between Mark Zuckerberg and his policy chief, Nick Clegg. – Ends encryption with a smoke screen in all debates about backend integration for Metas apps.

Clegg wrote: Are you suggesting that we should drive with E2EE, not with interoperability? As a matter of political practicality, you might be right that the latter is easier to block/disrupt than the former.

He added that while it is very easy to explain why E2EE is helpful for users, integrating interoperability of apps seems like a play on our interests, not necessarily the users.

