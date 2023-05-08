Qin Gang: Chinese foreign minister says ties with US ‘icy’, but stabilizing ties a ‘top priority’





Hong Kong CNN —

China’s foreign minister said on Monday that a series of wrong words and deeds by the United States had put relations between the two superpowers on ice, but stabilizing ties is a top priority.

Qin Gang made the comments during a meeting in Beijing with US Ambassador Nicholas Burns, their first since a dispute over a Chinese ball shattered efforts to mend ties earlier this year.

Qin said US actions and words undermined the hard-earned positive momentum after Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden in Indonesia last year.

The dialogue and cooperation agenda agreed by the two sides has been disrupted and relations between the two countries have hit ice again, he said according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In a brief Twitter post, Burns said he and Qin discussed challenges in the US-China relationship and the need to stabilize ties and expand high-level communication.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies soared in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the continental United States and was later shot down by the US military.

The incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing, a visit seen as an important step in repairing strained diplomatic relations that have been at their worst in decades. There is no indication whether the trip will be rescheduled.

The top priority now is to stabilize China-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent any accidents between China and the United States, Qin told Burns, according to the Chinese reading. This should be the most fundamental consensus between China and the United States.

Qin urged the United States to think deeply and meet China halfway to get bilateral relations out of their current predicament.

(The United States) cannot talk about communication on the one hand, but continue to suppress and contain China on the other hand, he said, adding that Washington must respect China’s results and stop to undermine its sovereignty, security and development interests, especially on the issue. of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

Reiterating Beijing’s talking points, Qin urged the United States to stop digging into the one-China principle and end support for independent Taiwan forces.

Under Washington’s long-standing One China policy, the United States recognizes Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized the Chinese Communist parties’ claim to Taiwan. democratic island of more than 23 million inhabitants. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, Washington is also required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Under Xi, China has stepped up economic, diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, raising fears that he may one day attempt to achieve his goal of reuniting the island with the mainland.

Monday’s meeting was Qins’ first with Burns since the former Chinese ambassador to the United States was promoted to foreign minister in December.

It also followed Burns’ comments last week that the United States was ready to talk to China.

Our view is that we need better channels between the two governments and deeper channels, and we’re ready to talk, Burns said at an event at the Stimson Center, which he attended virtually.

We have never been shy about talking, and we hope the Chinese will meet us halfway on this, he said.

Beijing halted talks with Washington on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in August last year in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ high-level visit to Taipei. .

The two sides resumed climate talks after Xi and Bidens met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia last November.

Burns said at the Stimson Center event that the United States called on China to open all chains suspended after Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan. He reiterated that Blinkens’ visit to China would be postponed when conditions are appropriate.

