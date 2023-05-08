Tech investors question UK as IPO destination as Arm avoids London





Billionaire Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of Softbank Group, speaks in front of a screen displaying the ARM Holdings logo during a press conference in Tokyo on July 28, 2016.

Tomohiro Osumi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The UK may be a great place to set up a tech company, but the picture isn’t rosy when it comes to taking the important steps to launch your business.

That’s a lesson some high-growth tech companies have learned from London.

When Deliveroo went public in 2021, at the height of the pandemic-induced food delivery boom, the company’s stock quickly fell 30%.

Investors mainly blamed the legally uncertain nature of Deliveroo’s business, where the company relies on couriers for gig contracts to deliver meals and groceries to customers. This was a concern as these workers wanted to be recognized as employees receiving the minimum wage and other benefits.

But for many tech investors, another, much more systemic reason was at play, which was cited as a factor in chip design giant Arm’s decision to avoid going public in the UK in favor of a US market debut.

According to some venture capitalists, the institutional investors that dominate the London market lack a grasp of technology.

“It’s not the exchange, it’s the people who trade on the exchange,” Hussein Kanji, a founding partner at London VC firm Hoxton Ventures, told CNBC. “I don’t think they’re looking for high-growth stocks, they’re looking for dividend-paying stocks.”

“Two years ago I could have said it might be different and just take a chance. Now a lot of people take a chance and the answer comes back. It’s not the right decision.”

With so many tech companies listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, investors were hoping for more major tech companies to appear on the blue-chip FTSE 100 benchmark.

But companies that have taken this route have seen their stocks punished as a result. Following Deliveroo’s March 2021 IPO, the company’s share price plummeted dramatically, dropping more than 70% from 3.90.

UK remittance company Wise is down more than 40% since going public in 2021.

There have been some outliers, such as cybersecurity firm Darktrace, whose stock has risen nearly 16% from its listing price.

However, the broad consensus is that London is failing to host some of the big tech companies that have become household names in major US stock indices like the NASDAQ, and Arm chose to debut in the US rather than the UK. This trend may continue.

“It’s a known fact that London is a very troubled market,” Harry Nelis, general partner at VC firm Accel, told CNBC.

“London is making a business of global importance, and Britain is making it. Arm is a business of global importance. The problem is that London capital markets are inherently inefficient.”

A London Stock Exchange spokesperson told CNBC: “We continue to believe that Arm is a great British company, a world leader in its sector and able to serve the UK capital markets very well.”

“This announcement demonstrates the need for the UK to make rapid progress on its regulatory and market reform agenda, including addressing the amount of risk capital available to drive growth. Working with the UK Capital Markets to ensure the best possible financing environment for UK and global companies.”

‘B’ word

Brexit, too, has clouded the outlook for the tech list.

Funds raised by London-listed companies have plunged more than 90 per cent in 2022 as markets cooled over slowing economic growth, rising interest rates and wariness about UK company performance, according to research by KPMG.

Previously published figures for the first nine months of 2022 showed that European funds declined between 76% and 80% annually, representing a less severe decline than the UK’s 93%.

Hermann Hauser, who was instrumental in developing the first Arm processor, denounced the company’s decision to list in the US rather than the UK as Brexit “stupid”.

“Of course New York is a much deeper market than London,” he told the BBC.

Cambridge-based Arm is often referred to as the “crown jewel” of British technology. The chip architecture is used in 95% of smartphones worldwide.

SoftBank, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is now trying to take the company public in New York after failing to sell Arm to US chipmaker Nvidia for $40 billion.

Three British Prime Ministers lobbied for a London listing, but Arm decided to pursue a US stock market listing. Last week I secretly registered for an IPO on the US stock market.

Developing R&D for cutting-edge chips is an expensive endeavor, and Japan’s SoftBank hopes to recoup its massive investment in Arm by going public.

Arm expects to get around $8 billion in revenue and a valuation of between $30 billion and $70 billion, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Arm has said it would like to pursue a secondary listing, listing its shares in the UK following an eventually US listing.

Is an IPO everything?

Nonetheless, regulators have tried to attract tech companies to the UK market.

In December, the government announced a series of reforms to attract high-growth tech companies. Actions included allowing companies to issue dual-class shares that are attractive to founders because they give them more control over their businesses in key markets.

Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed simplifying the standard and premium stock offerings into a single category for stocks in for-profit companies.

This would remove eligibility requirements that could deter early-stage companies, allow for more dual-class share structures, and eliminate required shareholder votes on acquisitions, regulators said.

Despite the negative impact of Arm’s decision, investors remain largely optimistic about London’s prospects as a global technology hub.

“Fortunately, that doesn’t mean the UK isn’t attractive to investors,” Nellis told CNBC. “It just means that an IPO is a financing event. It’s just a place to get more money to grow.”

