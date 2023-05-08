The world’s first RSV vaccine has just been approved in the United States: ScienceAlert





For the first time, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine looks set to help thousands of people. The vaccine was approved on May 3 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for people over 60, and it’s an important moment that’s been decades in the making.

If it receives approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could be granted by June, the vaccine would be available in pharmacies and clinics across the United States by the fall.

In most cases, RSV isn’t much worse than a cold, but for older people, especially those with underlying health conditions, it can be deadly. In the United States alone, approximately 14,000 people over the age of 65 die each year from RSV, and tens of thousands more are hospitalized.

Very young children are also at risk if the virus takes hold. Serious infections account for approximately 100 to 500 infant deaths in the United States each year, with the number being much higher in developing countries.

It is a serious health concern, which is why work on an RSV vaccine has been going on for decades until now, without success. The vaccine, dubbed Arexvy, from pharmaceutical company GSK, protects against lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV.

“Today marks a milestone in our efforts to reduce the significant burden of RSV,” said Tony Wood, chief scientific officer of GSK in the UK. “Our goal now is to ensure that eligible seniors in the United States can access the vaccine as quickly as possible and to advance regulatory review in other countries.”

Vaccine development has been spurred by further analysis of the protein that RSV uses to fuse with and infect cells, and antibodies could be made to it. A similar technique has also been used to develop COVID vaccines in recent years.

The vaccine’s approval came after a trial of nearly 25,000 participants, with half receiving Arexvy and the other half receiving placebos.

In people aged 60 or over, Arexvy reduced the risk of getting lower respiratory tract disease from RSV by 82.6% and of developing severe disease by 94.1%.

The results of these trials were published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this year.

“Older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions, such as heart or lung disease or a weakened immune system, are at high risk of serious illness from RSV,” says Peter Marks, director of the Center. for Biologics Evaluation and Research from the FDA. .

“Today’s approval of the first RSV vaccine is a significant public health achievement in preventing a potentially life-threatening disease.”

The estimate is that RSV costs the United States about $1 billion in hospital costs every year, so this vaccine and all future ones should be able to make a significant dent in that. Other RSV vaccines, including one for pregnant women, are in the works.

Work is already underway to obtain permission to administer the vaccine to people aged 50 to 59 as well, reports GSK. It is also expected to be given the green light in other countries in the near future, so we should soon see the benefits in terms of RSV cases.

“It’s very important to have options available to prevent RSV disease,” Barney Graham, an immunologist at Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine, told Nature.

