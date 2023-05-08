Financial disaster if the debt ceiling is not raised





Washington

US Treasury Chief Janet Yellen warned on Sunday of economic and financial disaster for the US and the global economy if President Joe Biden and Congress fail to agree on raising the cap of the country’s debt so that the government can continue to pay its bills.

Early June is when we run out of money to pay ongoing bills, Yellen told ABC’s This Week, though she admitted there’s a lot of uncertainty about exactly when. it could be.

The U.S. Treasury has already taken extraordinary steps to continue paying down debt since hitting the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in January, but Yellen said, “Our ability to do so is runs out and we will start to run out of cash.

The day will come when we cannot pay our bills, she said.

Biden invited top congressional leaders to the White House on Tuesday to discuss how to avert the looming crisis.

The Democratic president has been calling for months on Congress, including the tightly Republican-controlled House of Representatives, to raise the debt ceiling without further conditions.

But instead, House Republicans, by a two-vote margin, last month approved a year-long debt ceiling hike while imposing sweeping government spending cuts on social programs and measures. of climate control that Biden and congressional Democrats oppose.

The United States has never defaulted on debt payments for programs already approved by Congress, but Yellen warned that if the government ran out of cash, interest payments on US government bonds held by Americans and foreign governments could be cut, monthly Social Security payments to the elderly and health care payments to their doctors could be delayed, and companies could lay off thousands of workers.

There could be a sharp drop in the stock market, she said, and the country’s creditworthiness thrown into question.

The United States has raised its debt ceiling 78 times, under both Democratic and Republican presidents. Amid the current uncertainty, some Washington analysts are predicting that Biden and Republican opponents could in the coming weeks reach a deal that the two could claim as a sort of victory, with the debt ceiling raised and Biden agreeing. separately to cut expenses in the fiscal year that begins October 1.

White House advisers also considered whether to invoke for the first time the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which states that the full faith and credit of the United States shall not be questioned. Use of the provision would almost certainly result in a legal challenge from those who oppose the unilateral increase in the debt ceiling.

Yellen did not rule out invoking the use of the constitutional provision but called it among a list of bad options.

I don’t want to consider emergency options, she said.

