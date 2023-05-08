British police react to anti-monarchy protests during coronation ceremony





London CNN —

Metropolitan Police are facing criticism for their handling of anti-monarchy protests during the coronation of Charles III in London after 64 people were arrested, four of whom were charged with the crime.

Many accused it of taking a coercive approach against the protesters. Several opposition lawmakers and human rights groups condemned the police actions.

Graham Smith, head of Britain’s largest anti-monarchist group, Republic, was also arrested. On BBC Radio 4 he said the suggestion that an arrest was necessary was disgraceful.

He said Monday they blocked us because a hastily introduced law was introduced last week to give them the power to stop us on any flimsy pretext.

That law means we no longer have the right to protest in this country, we are only free to protest with the permission of senior police officers and politicians. In my opinion, senior police officers are under tremendous pressure from politicians, he added. .

But a senior British government minister defended the Metropolitan Police’s actions during anti-monarchy protests in London on Saturday, saying officers must make a tough call.

UK Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said the right to protest remains important in a democracy, but protesters’ tactics have changed in recent years to disrupt people’s daily lives.

Fraser told the BBC that police were tasked with balancing oversight of international events on the world stage with people’s right to protest.

Thousands of people gathered in central London on Saturday to celebrate a once-in-a-generation event. But it also attracted protesters in yellow T-shirts throughout the morning booing and chanting Not My King.

Labor MP Chris Bryant tweeted on Saturday: “Freedom of speech is a hidden thread running through the parliamentary constitutional monarchy.

Jess Phillips, also a Labor MP, said on Twitter:

Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, described the police behavior as appalling and one one would expect to see in Moscow rather than London.

MET Police said in a statement that the arrests were for a variety of offenses, including security breaches, religiously aggravated offenses, class A drug possession, security breaches, security breaches, and conspiracy to disturb the public, including racially aggravated public. . Violation of orders.

Defending the military’s actions, Commander Karen Findlay said she “absolutely understands the public’s concerns, but that the police also have a duty to intervene if the protests become criminal and could cause serious disruption.”

Members of the environmentalist group Just Stop Oil were also arrested at The Mall outside Buckingham Palace, Britain’s PA Media news agency reported, adding that many protesters were handcuffed.

Animal Rising said some of its supporters were arrested at a training session a few miles from the coronation ceremony on Saturday, according to the PA. Campaign group spokesman Nathan McGovern described the arrests as tantamount to a totalitarian crackdown on free speech and all forms of dissent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/07/uk/police-protesters-arrested-coronation-ckc-gbr-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos