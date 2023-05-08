Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt ceiling impasse as default crisis looms





WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and top Republicans and Democrats in Congress are due to sit down this week to try to resolve a three-month standoff over the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a stun blemish before the end of May.

The Democratic president is calling on lawmakers to unconditionally raise the federal government’s self-imposed borrowing limit. Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy has said his chamber will not approve any deal that does not cut spending to deal with a growing budget deficit.

Biden is due to meet McCarthy at the White House on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 1, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Mitch McConnell. Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries will also join the talks.

Analysts do not expect an immediate deal to avoid a historic default, which the Treasury Department says could occur as early as June 1. Forecasters warn that a default would likely send the US economy into a deep recession with soaring unemployment.

But the start of active talks could ease the nerves of investors who last week forced the federal government to pay its highest-ever interest on a month-long debt issuance.

“We’ve got a lot of foamy water now. We need to calm them down. Part of that could just come from saying, ‘We found points of agreement, we found points of disagreement, we’re going to get back together. ‘.and work on a solution,” Republican Senator Thom Tillis told reporters late last week.

Outside observers, including people who have been involved in past tax negotiations and corporate lobby groups, have presented a series of potential compromises largely centered on extending the debt ceiling beyond the presidential elections in November 2024 while freezing spending.

Legislative deadlocks are nothing new in a deeply divided nation, where Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives and Biden’s Democrats control the Senate by just two votes.

But the stakes of the impasse over the debt ceiling are far higher than the budgeting debates that have prompted partial federal government shutdowns three times in the past decade.

“It’s painful. It’s difficult. But it’s not catastrophic,” Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said, referring to past shutdowns, adding that a “failure would be catastrophic.”

Biden has insisted for months that raising the debt ceiling, a measure needed to cover the costs of spending and tax cuts already approved by Congress, should not be tied to budget talks.

“The two are completely independent,” Biden said on Friday. “Those are two separate issues, two. Let’s get this straight.”

UNCERTAIN DELAY

McCarthy called on Democrats to come up with their own plan or pass a House-approved package that would impose deep spending cuts over the next decade and impose new work demands on benefit program recipients in exchange for a $1.5 trillion debt ceiling increase or until end of March.

Biden proposed a budget in March to cut deficits by $3 trillion over 10 years by raising taxes on businesses and people earning more than $400,000 a year.

Lawmakers face an uncertain deadline: the Treasury warned last week that it may not be able to pay all its bills as early as June 1, but possibly for weeks longer.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank specializing in fiscal matters, is due to release its own revised forecast on Tuesday, which could further muddy the talks if it is later than the Treasury’s.

The last time the nation was this close to default was in 2011, with the same pattern of split government – a Democratic president and Senate with a Republican-led House.

Congress eventually stepped in and averted the default, but the economy suffered heavy shocks, including the first-ever downgrade of the United States’ top-tier credit rating and a major stock sell-off.

Concerns about the standoff have already begun to weigh on financial markets, but a default would have a much more immediate effect on the average American.

“The problem for ordinary people is their declining retirement savings, rising interest rates that could affect their monthly car or house payments – that’s just going to hurt a lot of people, and especially low- and middle-income people,” said Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

Adding to the challenge of striking a deal, McCarthy agreed to a change in House rules that allows only one member to seek to be ousted as speaker, giving more power to extremists, including the roughly three dozen members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Reporting by David Morgan, additional reporting by Ann Saphir, Dan Burns, Trevor Hunnicutt and Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Deepa Babington

