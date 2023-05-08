‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US braces for Title 42 end





BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) Under a series of white tents on the US-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, dozens of Venezuelan men waited. Some sat on curbs and others leaned on metal barricades. When the gates finally opened, the long line of men slowly walked up the footpath to the bridge and across the Rio Grande River into Mexico.

In recent weeks, US Customs and Border Protection officials have facilitated these deportations three times a day, as approximately 30,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have entered the United States in this region since mid-April. . This compares to the 1,700 migrants Border Patrol agents encountered in the first two weeks of April.

Across the state, in El Paso, authorities are dealing with a new wave of migrants and fear thousands more are waiting to cross.

This all comes as the United States prepares for the end of a coronavirus pandemic-related policy that has allowed it to rapidly deport many migrants, and it highlights concerns about whether the end of Immigration limits under Title 42 of a 1944 public health law mean even more migrants trying to cross the southern border.

We have been preparing for some time and we are ready. What we expect is a push. And what we’re doing is planning for different levels of increases, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week during a visit to South Texas. But he also pointed out that the situation at the border is extremely difficult.

He spoke of a place in Brownsville where US officials had set up a tent and facilities like portable toilets for migrants. He said it was difficult to identify the cause of the recent Venezuelan push, but said the United States was working with Mexico to address it and expected a change very soon.

Many of those crossing the border enter through Brownsville, just north of the Mexican border town of Matamoros. The city was rocked by another crisis on Sunday when an SUV slammed into people waiting at a bus stop opposite the city’s migrant shelter. Eight people, mostly men from Venezuela, died.

Ricardo Marquez, a 30-year-old Venezuelan, arrived at a shelter in McAllen after crossing the border with his wife and 5-month-old child in Brownsville. They left Venezuela because her daughter needed surgery.

I was faced with the decision to stay there or risk everything for my daughter, he said. They had crossed the Rio Grande after spending a month in Matamoros trying to get an appointment through an app the United States uses to schedule appointments for undocumented people to come to the border and ask for the ‘entrance.

Officials in the administration of President Joe Bidens say they have been preparing for the end of Title 42 for more than a year. The strategy has been to provide more legal avenues for migrants to get to the United States without risking the perilous journey to the border. This includes things like establishing centers in foreign countries where migrants can apply to emigrate as well as a humanitarian parole process already in place with 30,000 slots per month for people from four countries to come to the United States. . Starting May 12, they are expanding the appointments available through the CBP One app that Marquez tried to use. When it was launched, many migrants and advocates criticized the app, saying it had technology issues and there just weren’t enough dates.

The strategy is also fraught with consequences. The United States is proposing a rule that would severely limit asylum to migrants traveling for the first time through another country, quickly screening migrants seeking asylum at the border and deporting those deemed unqualified, and a five-year re-entry ban for deportees.

Many of these consequences have been sharply criticized by immigrant rights groups who have gone so far as to compare the policies to those of then-President Donald Trump and say that the right to seek asylum on American soil is sacrosanct. Much of the Biden administration’s strategy also faces legal peril in the coming weeks. The proposed rule limiting asylum will almost certainly be the subject of legal action. And Republican-leaning states want to prevent Democratic administrations from using humanitarian parole on such a large scale.

The administration has also increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights to keep people away from the country, like one that recently took off from an airport in Harlingen, Texas. Shortly after dawn, three buses pulled up next to an airplane. One by one, the migrants got out of the bus. They wore handcuffs, leg warmers and surgical masks. They were first searched for contraband, then slowly walked up the stairs to the plane. A total of 133 migrants were returned to their country of origin, Guatemala.

But these flights only work if the countries accept them. Venezuela no. And Colombia says it is suspending deportation flights because of the cruel and degrading treatment of migrants.

Administration officials say they are using technology to speed up the processing of migrants who cross the border without papers and are using mobile processing, so they can process migrants while they are being transported by bus or van. , For example. They pushed to scan documents that were at one point filled out by hand by Border Patrol. And they’ve beefed up the hiring of contractors so officers can stay in the field.

But critics slammed the administration, saying it wasn’t doing enough. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent U.S. senator from Arizona, told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday that the administration was not communicating with local officials about things like what type of surge to expect or whether buses would be available to transport the immigrants. And she added that the decision to send 1,500 soldiers to the border came too late.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he was deploying National Guard tactical teams to the busiest crossings this week. Abbott, who for years has accused the Biden administration of not doing enough at the border, also said several thousand more migrants in the coming days would be flown statewide to Democratic-run towns elsewhere in the states. -United.

It was not meant to be, Abbott said, speaking in Austin as members of the Guard boarded four C-130 cargo planes behind him.

In communities bordering Mexico, officials and community groups caring for newly arrived migrants worry about what the end of Title 42 means. Sister Norma Pimentel leads the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center, the largest shelter of South Texas.

The shelter functions primarily as a resource center where migrants can buy tickets, make calls, eat and rest before heading to their next destination, where they often have family or other contacts. But, Pimentel said, many Venezuelans in this latest wave don’t have connections in the United States, making it harder for them to move to the next destination. It becomes a problem for us, she says.

The federal government gives money to communities to help them cope with the increase in the number of migrants. On Friday, the administration announced that $332 million had been disbursed to 35 local governments and service organizations. Most go to communities near the border because of the emergencies they face, but towns far from the border also receive funds.

In the border town of El Paso in Texas, about 2,200 migrants are currently camping or living on the streets a few blocks from the main ports of entry that connect El Paso to the Mexican city of Jurez. The city is ready to open shelters next week if needed in two vacant school buildings and a civic center.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser estimated that around 10,000 to 12,000 migrants are waiting in Swear to cross, as local officials brace for the unknown. Leeser said migrants are flocking to the border under false assumptions that it will be easier to enter the United States when Title 42 disappears, but for many the consequences could be more difficult.

This is a message that federal officials have repeated. But they compete with a powerful network of smugglers that facilitate migration north and the desperation of migrants who feel they have no other choice.

At the Brownsville Port of Entry, US Customs and Border Protection officials said they had held drills to prepare in case an influx of migrants tried to cross and they had to close the bridge. Pedestrians cross from Matamoros using a covered walkway that can only accommodate a few people. Concerned about the impact of long lines of migrants arriving at the port after May 11 without an appointment and impacting port operations, they are calling on people to make an appointment through CBP One.

___

Gonzalez reported from McAllen, Texas. Associated Press writers Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, NM, and Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show the senator’s first name is Kyrsten, not Kristen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/title-42-immigration-asylum-border-migrants-biden-f3a27b93a8082566b859ee34e92270e7

