US to propose new rules for airline cancellations and delays





The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airlines’ control.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would announce the start of the regulatory process on Monday.

The regulatory pledge continues the Democratic administration’s effort to require airlines to improve customer service, and it comes just weeks before the peak summer travel season begins.

The aim of the rules would, for the first time, be to require airlines to pay compensation beyond ticket refunds and to cover expenses incurred by consumers, including rebooking on another flight , if the airline causes a cancellation or long delay.

When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers don’t have to foot the bill, Buttigieg said in a statement.

Cancellations caused by airlines include flights canceled for mechanical problems with the aircraft or lack of crew.

Airlines for America, which represents the largest carriers, said in a statement that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights. The trade group said more than half of cancellations in 2022 and 2023 were caused by extreme weather or air traffic control outages.

Carriers have taken responsibility for the challenges under their control and continue to work diligently to improve operational reliability, including hiring more workers and reducing their hours, the group said.

After the pandemic hit, airlines paid tens of thousands of workers to quit or retire early, but have added around 118,000 workers since November 2020 and now have 5% more employees than before the pandemic, according to figures from the Ministry of Transport.

There is no certainty if or when the Department of Transportation might issue final rules regarding the new traveler compensation. The rule-making process can take months or years.

Currently, when an airline cancels a flight for any reason, consumers can demand a refund for the unused portion of their ticket and for certain extras they may have paid to the airline, such as fees checking baggage or assigning a seat. Airlines often try to persuade consumers to accept a travel voucher instead of a refund.

After widespread flight disruptions last summer, the Department of Transportation released an online dashboard designed to pressure airlines to improve customer service. The site allows consumers to check each airline’s policy on refunds and compensation when flights are canceled or delayed.

Each of the 10 largest US airlines has been quick to promise to provide cash or meal vouchers when a cancellation forces passengers to wait at least three hours for another flight. Nine of the 10, except Frontier Airlines, also promised to pay for accommodation for passengers stranded overnight.

Questions have arisen again about reimbursing consumers for out-of-pocket costs after Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 17,000 flights during a service slump in December. The Departments of Transportation and Justice are investigating whether Southwest has scheduled more flights than it could realistically handle.

The Department of Transport says it is working with airlines to reduce cancellations and delays this summer, when air travel could top pre-coronavirus pandemic records.

Last month, a Congressional Government Accountability Office report blamed airlines for an increase in cancellations as air travel began to recover in 2021 and early 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration also created disruption due to technological breakdowns and staff shortages. The FAA recently encouraged airlines to cut flights to and from major New York airports this summer because it doesn’t have enough air traffic controllers at a key facility.

