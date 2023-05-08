Why the United States could be days away from a border crisis





At 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, one emergency will officially end and another may begin. That’s when the Biden administration timed the end of the COVID-19 health emergency, which also means the expiration of a pandemic-era practice that began under the Trump administration of immediately deporting people trying to cross the border without allowing them to apply for asylum.

White House officials are bracing for a surge of people to cross the southern border as a result of the change. President Biden has ordered 1,500 troops to deploy along the border for three months to support the operations of US Customs and Border Protection officials.

The expiration of Title 42 and how it has distorted immigration patterns over the past three years is widely misunderstood, according to administration officials and immigration experts. This has complicated the debate over its expiration, which has been repeatedly delayed as Republican officials in the state filed a lawsuit to keep it in place. This time, however, a judicial stay seems less likely.

Criminal smugglers, hoping to increase their profits, have falsely told would-be migrants that the end of the COVID-19 emergency and the associated expiration of Title 42 authorities will make it easier for people to enter the UNITED STATES. That is not the case, according to Biden administration officials.

But there has also been a counterintuitive impact from the use of Title 42 authorities during the pandemic, administration officials and immigration experts say. These rapid and summary expulsions meant that the authorities had ceased to register the entry of each migrant or inquired about the dangers that caused them to leave their homes. It was timely, but it had an unexpected result. Many migrants who were summarily deported, then tried to enter again and again, multiplying the number of people encountered by Border Patrol agents in a year.

“Title 42, ironically, actually increased the number of people admitted to the United States,” says Muzaffar Chishti, senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington, DC-based immigration policy think tank. “A tool designed to deport people without even a hearing became the reason many people were admitted to the United States because they made repeated attempts and by the fourth or fifth time they were in.

In addition to sending troops to the border, the Biden administration is trying to convince migrants not to try to enter this way in the first place. The State Department is preparing to open “processing centers” in Guatemala and Colombia where migrants wishing to come to the United States can meet with social workers and see if they are eligible for one of multiple legal pathways to entering the country, and plans to open more. centers in other countries of the hemisphere. The Biden administration also continues to allow 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela each month to apply for humanitarian parole from outside the United States and be granted entry to the United States. United States via a commercial airline, instead of paying criminal smugglers to fly them. to land.

“We are seeing a level of migration not just at our southern border, but across the hemisphere, that is unprecedented,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said April 30 on NBC’s Meet the Press. The administration’s approach, he said, is to “weed out ruthless smugglers” and “provide legal pathways so people can access humanitarian aid without having to make the dangerous journey from their native country”.

After May 11, Mayorkas said, people trying to enter the United States between ports of entry will likely be barred from seeking asylum or finding other legal pathways to enter. “If they arrive at our southern border between the entry points, we will take the consequences,” Mayorkas said.

The Biden administration is working to put in place a new immigration rule by Thursday that would set stricter conditions for who can apply for asylum, adding that if someone is encountered by Border Patrol and attempts to entering the United States between ports of entry, asylum officials should assume that they would be denied asylum.

The expected increase in migrants at the border comes weeks after Biden announced his candidacy for another term. A protracted border crisis could become a political liability for Biden ahead of the 2024 election. An April poll of swing state voters by Global Strategy Group found that 52% of voters think Biden ignores the issue of immigration. But Biden’s new efforts to open up more legal ways to enter the United States, while increasing the consequences for those who enter the United States illegally, could resonate with voters in key states he needs to to be re-elected. The April poll found 76% of voters in the swing state had a positive view of increased border security, and a similar majority of voters, 75%, viewed providing pathways to citizenship. in a positive light.

There is little a Homeland Security Secretary or President can do to reverse patterns of human migration primarily caused by climate change, new storms, endemic violence, and economic need. US immigration laws, which could create orderly entry points for migrants to register, work and live in the United States, are ill-designed to do so and have not been updated. for three decades.

“We have to figure out how to manage migration because it is a global phenomenon. It’s not just happening in this hemisphere,” says Vanessa Cárdenas of America’s Voice, an organization that advocates for updating the US immigration system. “The root causes of what drives people to migrate are not going away.”

Meanwhile, the political debate over how the country should determine who is allowed to live and work in the United States has become entrenched and frozen. Last week, Senators Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, and Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent from Arizona, introduced a bill to implement a similar system to Title 42 for the next two years. The band-aid was necessary to prevent “a catastrophic fallout at the border,” Tillis said in a statement, who blamed the Biden administration for failing to secure it.

Cárdenas says lawmakers’ inability to properly address the issue can be attributed to how the Republican stance on immigration has shifted in recent election cycles. “Now the debate is about invasion and the great replacement theory rather than ‘What should we do about immigration?'” Cárdenas says.

