S&P 500, gold, US dollar, oil, BOE, US CPI, Chinese inflation

Introduction to Forex News Trading

The US dollar fell last week after the US Federal Reserve hinted at a pause in the historic rate hike campaign. Global equity markets ended largely flat, with U.S. markets ending mixed in a volatile week, boosted by better-than-expected earnings, regional banking issues, debt ceiling jitters and optimism according to which the Fed is close to the end of the tightening cycle.

The US Dollar Index (DXY Index) ended the week down 0.4%, while the MSCI All Country World Index remained broadly flat. Within stocks, the S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.1%. Germany’s DAX 40 rose 0.2% and Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.2% respectively, and the Hang Seng index rose 0.8% as Japanese markets were closed for the winter holiday. Golden Week.

At this late stage in the Q1-2023 earnings season, S&P 500 companies are posting their best performance relative to analyst expectations since Q4-2021. Of the 85% of S&P 500 companies that have released reports so far, 79% reported actual EPS above estimates. According to FactSet, both the number of companies reporting positive EPS surprises and the magnitude of those earnings surprises are above their 10-year averages.

Data released during the week showed Chinese manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted last month, underscoring the uneven nature of the post-Covid recovery. US manufacturing activity (ISM) improved slightly last month but remains in contraction territory. The Reserve Bank of Australia surprisingly raised interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting on Tuesday and said it was ready to tighten further to tame inflation. The US Federal Reserve raised its key rate by 25 basis points, in line with expectations, and signaled a pause in the tightening cycle. The European Central Bank raised rates by 25 basis points and maintained its hawkish message.

In the coming week, the minutes of the recent Bank of Japan meeting are due out on Monday; On Tuesday, Australia Westpac consumer confidence data; US CPI and German inflation data for April due Wednesday; Bank of England rate decision, US PPI for April and April inflation data for China due Thursday; UK GDP data for the first quarter and new yuan lending in China are due on Friday.

US inflation data will shed light on the extent of the cooling in price pressures – core CPI is expected to have fallen to 5.5% year-on-year in April from 5.6% in March. Friday’s strong U.S. jobs report triggered a downgrade in July Fed rate cut expectations to 36% from 60% before the data. If price pressures do not ease as expected, this could lead to a reassessment of the 75 basis point rate cuts expected by the end of the year.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates another 25 basis points at its Thursday meeting after the latest wage and inflation data. With inflation still in double digits (10.1%), the British central bank should remain hawkish. With its US counterpart indicating a pause, the relative monetary outlook could point to further gains in GBP.

Forecasts :

US Dollar Forecast: After Another NFP Blast, Will Markets Give Up Fed Bets?

The US dollar fell cautiously last week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and Chairman Jerome Powell was unable to suppress bets on the summer rate cut. Eyes turn to CPI and Fedspeak.

Is the tired euro heading for an inflation-filled week?

EUR/USD appears to be preparing for a key technical breakout that could be catalyzed by upcoming US and German inflation data.

British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD stumbles, EUR/GBP test support, BoE on Tap

The Bank of England will announce its final monetary policy decision next Thursday with a 25 basis point bank rate hike already fully priced in. What Governor Bailey says after the ruling will be key.

Aussie dollar outlook: RBA and Fed rise but sentiment wavers

The Australian dollar finished stronger last week, but mainly on the back of a struggling US dollar with strong domestic data mostly ignored amid growing concern over the direction the US is headed.

Weekly Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Whipsaws But Safe Haven Lure Remains

Gold produced a phenomenal week of volatility, with markets swinging from major risk aversion to giving up most of their gains as US jobs data rose.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Weekly Outlook: Banking Sector Stress Takes Center Stage

US stocks have struggled to break past their recent highs even as the US Federal Reserve hinted at a pause in the bullish cycle. As earnings season draws to a close, worries in the banking sector appear to be taking center stage, posing a risk to the multi-week uptrend. On the technical charts however, there is no sign of a reversal from the bullish pattern.

Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Eyes Further Recovery As Recession and Demand Fears Persist

Oil prices rallied aggressively from multi-month lows, with WTI ending the week above the $70/barrel mark. Technical data points to a deeper recovery, but market sentiment remains fragile.

