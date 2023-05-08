UK weather: Bureau of Meteorology issues yellow warning for thunderstorms as UK records hottest day so far | weather news





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued two thunderstorm warnings for parts of the UK as the UK records its hottest temperature so far this year.

The first yellow alert warns of “some damage” to buildings and some flooding across Northern Ireland from noon until 9pm this evening.

The National Weather Service said most showers were likely to come from the east.

Separate thunderstorm warnings have been issued for south-west Scotland, including Glasgow.

“Heavy rain with the possibility of hail in several places is expected to move eastward across parts of Scotland this evening,” the warning reads.

It runs from 5pm to 11pm tonight.

This warning indicates a risk of heavy rain with the possibility of a thunderstorm, which could result in local disruptions, power outages and unsafe driving conditions.

However, the highest temperature in Belfast is 19C (66F) and the highest in Glasgow is 16C (60F).

The rest of the UK will stay mostly on the cloudy side with rain to the east.

It comes as Britain recorded its hottest temperature of the year so far on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it was the warmest day of the year as temperatures recorded 21.6C in Helens Bay, Northern Ireland, on Monday afternoon.

As the coronation was in full swing, street parties took advantage of the good weather.

Thousands of people flocked to the mall to watch the event, despite drizzling rain covering the sky on Saturday.

Going forward, the Met Office is forecasting more showers and thunder in the sun as the weather stabilizes through Friday, May 12.

