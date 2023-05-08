SafeGraph Lands US Air Force Contract After Targeting Abortion Clinics





In its early years, SafeGraph sold direct access to individualized location traces tied to device IDs. SafeGraph has always denied any connection to law enforcement. Contrary to some beliefs, we do not have law enforcement customers, Hoffman, the founder, wrote in 2022. However, this type of data, sold by other providers, would have been purchased by the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local police. .

In 2019, it created a subsidiary called Veraset, which took over SafeGraphs’ relationships with data providers, such as apps and other data brokers, and its individualized data sales business. The SafeGraph brand then shifted to selling aggregated and transformed products based in part on raw Verasets data.

The AFWERX contract is the first publicly disclosed relationship between SafeGraph and the US military, but the company has experience working with other government agencies. In 2018, he sold two years of raw data to the Illinois Department of Transportation. In the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, he thought of a $420,000 deal with the Centers for Disease Control. During that time, Veraset provided raw, individualized data on millions of people in Washington, DC, to the Department of Health and other agencies across the country. And in 2020 and 2021, Santa Clara County used SafeGraph data to monitor local church attendance as part of a larger effort to enforce Covid restrictions. Documents shared with the Air Force mention relationships with the US Department of Agriculture, the Federal Reserve Bank and the county governments of Los Angeles, New York and New Jersey.

SafeGraph has also shown interest in the homeland security industry. In 2022, he co-sponsored the Institute for Defense and Government Advances Homeland Security Week, a trade show and expo that connects security contractors with top federal and local law enforcement officials. In a joint video presentation with Department of Homeland Security contractor GoTenna, a SafeGraph representative announced strategic intelligence to help Border Patrol agents monitor U.S. ports of entry and areas that cannot be otherwise monitored.

In May 2022, Vice revealed that SafeGraph was selling access to aggregate counts of where people were before and after visiting abortion clinics, including Planned Parenthood. In response, 14 US senators sent the company a letter demanding answers about its business practices, and SafeGraph promised to stop selling data on visitors to abortion clinics.

Although SafeGraph is best known for dealing with cellphone-based location data, its presentation to the Air Force makes little mention of human movement data, the only direct reference is a slide that says it can help analyze human activity for landing zone (LZ) selection, without explaining what it means. But SafeGraph has recently expanded to incorporate other types of data as well. For example, in 2022 it launched Spend, a product that profiles brick-and-mortar store customers, including what they’re spending, which wireless carriers they’re using, and whether they’re buying short-term now, paying ready later.

In its slideshow for the Air Force, SafeGraph also claims to use a global language model capable of ingesting data from 193 countries and over 100 languages ​​to augment its physical location data using web mining and machine learning. In response to a question about outstanding challenges, he said he plans to create more in-depth language models to help him collect data on locations of interest to the Air Force, such as the Middle East.

SafeGraph is funded in part by CIA-backed venture capital firm In-Q-Tel, and In-Q-Tel chief investment officer George Hoyem sits on the board of directors of SafeGraphs, according to his slideshow. SafeGraph has also received investments from a ragtag team including Peter Thiel, Sam Harris, former Republican Majority Leader Eric Cantor and former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud. SafeGraphs’ latest funding round valued the company at $370 million, records show.

In a post-contract questionnaire, SafeGraph told AFWERX that it met with different parts of the Air Force eight times to discuss the use of its products. It now plans to seek a larger Phase 2 contract with the Air Force in the third quarter of 2023, targeting Task Force 99 at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The filings also mention the possibility of facility security clearance, which would allow SafeGraph direct access to classified information.

