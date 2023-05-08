Are UK stock markets open today?





Image Source: Getty Images

No, the UK stock market is not open today. Bank holiday for the coronation of Charles III. However, days like today can be an opportunity to work on your most important investments.

According to Warren Buffett, the most important investment anyone can make is investing in themselves. With this in mind, we present three investment ideas for when the stock market closes.

research

Buffett often emphasizes the importance of investors staying within their capabilities. Extending my own scope is one way to invest in myself while the stock market is closed.

There are many good ways to do this, but one of the best is to research the stocks you own. This can include reading a report, watching the news, or hearing what others think.

This helps in several ways. First, you can get up-to-date information on how the business you own stock is doing and whether your investments are performing as you expect.

Plus, it helps me understand other companies I hadn’t thought of. These can be stocks in the same sector or stocks with similar business models.

For example, I own stock in Forterra, a brick manufacturer. Reading the company’s take on the UK housing outlook can help you think about stocks like Rightmove and Persimmon.

Doing research and learning about the stocks you own or want to buy will help you make better decisions. And it’s a great way to invest in myself during the holidays when the stock market is closed.

Earn money

Another way to invest in yourself is to do something to earn extra income. In many ways, figuring out how to generate cash is far more important than deciding what to invest in.

Take Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment in a Japanese trading company as an example. Much attention is focused on what Buffett bought, but the real issue is where the money comes from.

According to its annual report, Berkshire has issued Japanese yen bonds at an average yield of 0.7%. Investing at a higher rate of return helps the company make money.

The Japanese trading house’s stock currently has a dividend yield between 2.8% and 5.5%. That’s why Berkshire pays 0.7% interest and is receiving dividends at a much higher rate.

The source of low-cost capital allows Buffett to make increasingly cash-generating investments. And that’s something I can do even when the market is closed.

You cannot issue bonds in Japanese Yen at 0.7%. But you can figure out how to generate extra cash for your investments, and it’s something you can do even when the stock market isn’t open.

Invest when the stock market closes

Warren Buffett made a lot of money by seizing the opportunity when it came. And I see the holidays as a great opportunity to invest in myself to do just that.

Expanding the scope of my abilities will help me find good opportunities. And if you build an additional income stream, you should be in a position to take it when the stock market reopens.

