UK Mortgage Lending Offers 100% Loan For First Time Since 2008 Crisis | mortgage





For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, major lenders plan to roll out 100% mortgages for prospective buyers unable to save on their deposits.

Standard home loans, which did not require borrowers to come up with a deposit, were quite common, but the latter were cut in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

But Skipton Building Society is gearing up to start mortgages for people who are stuck in the rental cycle and who can’t save enough for a house deposit because they don’t have access to mom and dad’s bank.

Exact details of how the deal will play out are yet to come, but a report in the Times suggests that the new product will be up to 100% usable, and that borrowers will need to demonstrate a history of rent payments comparable to their maximum mortgage payments. Trades were locked for more than 2 years to avoid the risk of running into a negative asset.

These mortgages allow people to borrow up to 100% of the purchase price, but unlike other niche products that provide some kind of financial support, such as a family member providing security on a home loan. An option for people with wealthy families.

It is understood that trading will commence in the coming days or weeks.

The move could reopen the debate about responsible lending in a time of uncertainty in home prices, and is consistent with speculation that the government plans to revive a purchase assistance scheme that closed new applications late last year.

Rising home prices and personal rents soaring to all-time highs are just some of the reasons why many buyers find saving enough deposits a greater challenge than ever. Data released by Halifax earlier this year showed that the average first-home buyer’s deposit in 2022 was 62,470, up 8 per cent from 2021.

The last UK lender to offer a standard 100% mortgage with no deposit required withdrew from the market 15 years ago.

No-deposit mortgages have proven controversial because homebuyers are particularly vulnerable to falling home prices because they do not have the equity to cushion them. Even a small drop in home value can leave you in debt for more than your home is worth.

The most notorious 100% plus mortgage was the Northern Rocks Together home loan, which allowed people to borrow up to 125% of the property’s value, and was withdrawn from sale in 2008 following backlash against easy credit and loose loans.

Figures released last Friday showed that new first-home buyers are typically paying $191 more per month on their mortgage than a year ago, owing to higher mortgage rates and record demand for real estate.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

In April, Skipton Group CEO Stuart Haire said he was developing a mortgage product that would prevent people trapped in the rental cycle from saving up for a home security deposit.

He has a decent history of paying rent for a period of time and has people who can demonstrate the affordability of a mortgage, but the only barriers to becoming a homeowner are not being able to save enough for a deposit and access to mom and dad’s bank.

Mortgage lenders perform affordability tests when calculating how much to lend to someone. David Hollingworth, deputy director of L&C Mortgages, a brokerage firm, told The Guardian that the economy must be solid to avoid taking deposits.

“If we can use the rental history to improve economics, it will be of great help to first-time buyers,” he added.

Skipton said he did not release details of the deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2023/may/08/uk-mortgage-lender-100-loans-skipton-building-society The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos