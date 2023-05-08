Chinese foreign minister meets US envoy, urges Washington to reflect





Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with the US ambassador to China in Beijing on Monday to hint at a thaw in relations between the two powers after months of growing tension.

Qin told Ambassador Nicholas Burns that the top priority was to stabilize relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent accidents between China and the United States, according to the official record of the meeting. China meeting.

The meeting marked one of the highest-level engagements between U.S. and Chinese officials since relations soured in February following the appearance and subsequent downfall of a high-altitude Chinese balloon over- above the American continent. Pentagon says China used balloon for espionage; Beijing insisted the balloon was a civilian airship that had been deflected and accused the United States of overreacting.

Relations soured further after Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken publicly warned in February that China may be preparing to give arms and ammunition to Russia for its war against Ukraine, a claim that Beijing dismissed as fake news.

In the three months since, China has escalated a campaign of anti-American rhetoric and tried to drive a wedge between the United States and Europe, which is divided over how to align itself with policies. more hawkish from Washington towards Beijing.

During Mr. Qins’ meeting with Mr. Burns, the Chinese official accused Washington of derailing progress in relations after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in November in Bali, in Indonesia. Qin blamed a series of wrong words and deeds by the United States for undermining the hard-won positive momentum in China-U.S. relations, according to the Chinese reading.

Mr. Qin said he hoped the Biden administration could think deeply and get the relationship back on track. To do so, Washington had to respect China’s bottom line on issues such as Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by Beijing. Mr Qin said the United States supports and tolerates separatist separatist forces in Taiwan.

China reacted angrily to a visit last month by President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan to the United States. Ms Tsai met Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, in what was the highest level of face-to-face meeting for a Taiwan leader in the United States since Beijing established relations with Washington in 1979.

In a post on Twitter, Burns said he and Qin discussed challenges in US-China relations and the need to stabilize ties and expand high-level communication.

The meeting between Mr. Qin and Mr. Burns comes after months of unsuccessful efforts by the United States to reconnect with China, and it follows recent expressions of optimism from Mr. Blinken that he might be able to reschedule a visit to Beijing which Washington had canceled after the balloon incident.

At a virtual event last week, Burns said the United States and China needed deeper communication channels and Washington was ready to talk.

While China had largely frozen high-level contacts with the United States, Mr. Xi has worked to strengthen ties with American allies and restore his image as a global statesman. He worked to restore ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. China also announced on Monday that Mr. Qin would visit Germany, France and Norway this week.

It’s a positive sign they’ve encountered, said Paul Haenle, former director for China on the National Security Council in the Bush and Obama administrations.

Mr. Haenle said the meeting with Mr. Burns will benefit Mr. Qin when he travels to Europe, where there have been calls for China and the United States to ease tensions between them.

