China limits data after US research raises alarm, WSJ says





(Bloomberg) — Beijing has restricted foreign companies’ access to Chinese data sources, at least in part because of a series of reports by US research institutes that have alarmed officials, Wall Street reported. Newspaper, citing people familiar with the subject.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

Senior officials have expressed concern about research by US think tanks based on local public data sources focused on sensitive issues such as collaboration between the military and private organizations, the Journal reported. Those reports came from sources including Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology and the Center for a New American Security, which was co-founded by Kurt Campbell, now the White Houses Indo-Pacific coordinator, said the newspaper.

Beijing is poised to tighten its grip on sensitive data as tensions with Washington mount. Despite pressure from governments to encourage investment in China this year, investors continue to struggle with a lack of transparency and information across swathes of the world’s second-largest economy.

Think tanks, research houses and consultancies seeking information on the world’s No. 2 economy have long relied on national sources to dig deeper into specific issues and industries. But Chinese services such as Wind Information Co. in recent months have stopped providing detailed data on domestic companies to overseas customers.

This has coincided with a crackdown on foreign companies that routinely collect information on domestic companies. Consulting firms have come under particular scrutiny, with Beijing targeting local offices of Bain & Co., Mintz Group and Capvision in recent weeks, according to media reports. And last month, the government passed a counterintelligence law that expands the list of activities that can be considered espionage.

The story continues

By taking crucial data off the table, public discourse on China will stray further from the truth. It’s a reckless move on China’s part to limit data access, said Dakota Cary, China consultant at Krebs Stamos Group, who previously worked for CSET in Georgetown. US-China relations will be soured by this decision.

Read more: China restricts overseas access to key company information

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s powerful internet overseer, notified data providers in March to restrict overseas access to sensitive information such as patents and statistics, the Journal reported. , citing people who have consulted with Chinese authorities. Organizations received notices in March warning of upcoming restrictions on services, including the popular China National Knowledge Infrastructure academic database, the University of California, Berkeley said in an online notice.

Many types of content that were previously considered mundane have now been flagged by Chinese authorities as subject to government scrutiny, the university’s library said in its notice. It’s not yet known how long these suspensions will last, but we’ve been told access will resume once CAC determines that Chinese publishers have met their review requirements for the types of content affected.

One report in particular that caught Beijing’s attention was a policy brief released by CSET in June, titled Silicon Twist, according to the Journal. This report focused on military access to US-designed chips intended to train models of artificial intelligence. The authors said they analyzed thousands of procurement records to formulate their findings and outline steps the US government could take to cut off that access.

Another, from the same center, focused on how Beijing has used programs to track and recruit talent from around the world to bolster its strategic goals, the Journal reported. The think tank had relied on sources such as China National Knowledge Infrastructure, said Lynne Weil, a spokeswoman for the institution. But she said she had no idea what might have triggered informational restrictions.

Read more: Foreign executives in China wonder who’s next? After Bath Probe

Representatives from the Center for a New American Security were not immediately available for comment outside of regular business hours.

Chinese data has gradually become less available, Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group, told Bloomberg Television on Monday.

People are learning to get around the problem by using different sources of data, but ultimately it becomes more difficult to analyze what is happening in China, he said.

–With help from Rebecca Choong Wilkins.

(Updates with analyst comments from sixth paragraph)

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read

2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-limits-data-us-research-022511549.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos