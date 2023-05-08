Tata Steel Warns of Material Uncertainties About Future of UK Steel Business





Tata Steel expressed “significant uncertainty” about the future of its steel business in the UK, citing difficult deal conditions and insufficient clarity on government support for the transition to greener steel manufacturing.

As reported by the Financial Times, warnings have been made public in the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Tata Steel Europe, a subsidiary that includes the company’s UK and Dutch operations, fell 60% this year to $477 million. The company reported a loss of $176 million for the fourth quarter of this year.

Tata Steel UK’s future is further clouded by external market risks such as higher inflation and interest rates.

The company has also expressed concerns about the adequacy of UK government support to help decarbonize its operations.

The steel industry’s 8,000-strong workforce, including around 4,000 in Wales, faces increasing uncertainty as the steel sector grapples with meeting stringent climate targets.

In 2020, Tata Steel warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could threaten its UK business. Last year, the British government provided about $300 million each to Tata Steel UK and British Steel, the country’s second-largest producer.

This amount is well below the roughly $2 billion or more needed by Tata Steel UK to decarbonise its operations, and falls short of the funding provided to its European competitors.

Henrik Adam, chairman of Tata Steel UK, told the Financial Times that the steel industry needs “a relatively safe guarantee that it will be on a level playing field with European competitors”.

The industry seeks certainty about the level of support for investment and energy costs. Adam further emphasized the importance of the steel manufacturing industry as the heart of the modern economy.

Tata Steel recently launched a cost-cutting campaign with the goal of saving approximately $100 million over the next six months. Unions and opposition lawmakers have argued that the steel industry, which employs about 34,000 people, needs more support.

According to industry trade body UK Steel, crude steel production in 2022 is down 17% to 6 million tonnes, the lowest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In response to these concerns, the Department of Business and Trade said the UK government is providing extensive support to protect the steel industry from unfair trade and energy costs.

This includes $800 million in relief for electricity costs and $1.5 billion in funding to reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency.

