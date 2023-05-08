Wall Street at half mast as US regional bank rally falters





U.S. stocks faltered on Monday as an early rally in regional bank stocks faded and investors weighed a Federal Reserve survey that warned of tougher lending standards this year.

The S&P 500 finished slightly higher, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%.

Shares of U.S. regional banks, which had rebounded early in trade, were unable to hold their initial gains. Shares of PacWest initially rose nearly 30% after it said late last week that it would cut its quarterly dividend, but the stock closed up 3.6%.

Western Alliance added 0.6%, after trading up 11% earlier in the session. The KBW Regional Banking Index gave up a 1.1 percent advance to slip 2.8 percent.

The moves followed a rebound late last week for U.S. banking stocks, which had previously been rocked by concerns over the collapse of lender First Republic.

There is a risk that problems at regional banks will worsen, posing a wider risk to the financial system, said Steve Englander, strategist at Standard Chartered. However, the resilience of the big banks makes this unlikely, in our view.

In government bond markets, yields rose as bond prices fell following a sell-off on Friday. The yield on two-year US Treasuries rose 0.08 percentage points to 4.01%.

Traders also assessed the Fed’s quarterly survey of senior loan officers on Monday, which showed U.S. banks plan to raise lending standards, adding to fears of an impending credit crunch for the biggest economy. of the world.

The majority of banks plan to tighten standards further during the rest of the year. This will starve businesses and households of credit and help push the economy into recession in the second half of this year, said Michael Pearce, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

It is this longer-term compression in credit availability that will limit borrowing-sensitive sectors of the economy, particularly small business investment that generates a disproportionate share of hiring.

The early banking rally had supported equity gains in Europe and Asia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3% despite lingering concerns that interest rates will remain high to fight inflation, even if economic growth stumbles. London was closed for a bank holiday.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.2%, while China’s CSI 300 climbed 1.1%. Japans Topix broke ranks with the rest of the region, down 0.2 percent.

But analysts were pessimistic that Asian markets would push higher without improving economic data from China or signs that the Fed might start cutting rates.

Overall market sentiment has stabilized, but I don’t really think [the market] can break the wait-and-go pattern we’ve seen, said Dickie Wong, head of research at Kingston Securities.

Elsewhere in the markets, Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 2.3% to $77.01 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the US marker, rose 2.6% to 73, $16 a barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6b68e3e3-5153-4d9e-95a1-2fd5d0b948b4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos