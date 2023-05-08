Should the United States completely remove the debt ceiling? Lawmakers see it as a looming crisis | US Congress





In a few weeks, the United States may be unable to pay its bills.

A divided Congress has still not reached an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, and time is running out to avoid a default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government may not be able to meet its financial obligations as early as June 1. And economists predict that a federal default would cause unemployment and interest rates to rise as the country’s GDP contracts, wreaking havoc on US finances.

As Congress clashes, some lawmakers and economists have suggested a new way to avoid future disputes over the debt ceiling: get rid of it altogether.

Critics argue that the debt ceiling, created by Congress in 1917, has long since lost its usefulness and instead become a political weapon that could ultimately sink the US economy.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democratic chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, recently reintroduced a bill that would eliminate what he calls a bedroom bear trap that is the debt ceiling.

Hardline Republicans again threatening the American people with default again underscore very well the need to get rid of this arbitrary mechanism which offers no benefit but carries within it the power to cause serious harm, Whitehouse told the Guardian . The immediate priority is for Congress to properly raise the debt ceiling to avoid dragging our economy down, and then we can get to work ensuring we avoid future destructive rinse-and-repeat scenarios.

Economists echoed Whitehouse’s point during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Thursday, suggesting that Congress should find a new way to manage the borrowing limit for governments.

Speaking to the Guardian after the hearing, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, called the debt limit totally anachronistic. Although the debt ceiling may have previously spurred bipartisan negotiations over government spending levels and priorities, the threat of default was far too high in the current era of hyper-polarized US politics, a- he argued.

It does more harm than good, Zandi said. Twenty-five years ago, the debt ceiling may have prompted some policy changes. I don’t think that’s the case anymore. It does real damage, and we just have to get rid of it.

But for those seeking to reduce nations’ mounting debt, which now stands at more than $31 billion, the debt ceiling has served as a useful tool to spur fiscal reform. The House Republicans debt ceiling bill, which narrowly passed the lower house last week, would increase the borrowing limit for governments through May 2024 while cutting federal discretionary spending to 2022 levels and capping annual increases at 1%.

Right now, the debt limit, imperfect as it is, is the only real legislator’s vote available that truly covers and trades the entire federal budget, said Brian Riedl, senior fellow at the conservative think tank Manhattan Institute, to the Senate Committee. hearing Thursday.

If we don’t want lawmakers using this risky and flawed process to address growing deficits, then let’s debate and propose a federal budget process tool to have those debates and compromises.

The downsides of doing debt limit politics are serious. In 2011, when congressional Republicans clashed with Barack Obama over the debt ceiling, they finally succeeded in passing the Fiscal Restraint Act. The law included caps on government spending, but Congress eventually raised them to avoid painful budget cuts, leading even the architects of the legislation to consider it a failure. However, following the prolonged standoff over the debt ceiling, the US experienced its first-ever credit downgrade.

The Democrats emerged from the 2011 crisis with the firm intention of never negotiating the debt ceiling again. Biden stuck to that strategy, rejecting House Republicans’ proposal and insisting that Congress must pass a clean bill raising the debt ceiling with no strings attached.

America is not a dead nation, Biden said last week. We pay our bills, and we should do so without taking reckless hostages from some Maga [Make America great again] Republicans in Congress.

Biden is scheduled to meet with the four top congressional leaders, including House Speaker Republican Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday to discuss the debt ceiling. Senator Chuck Grassley, a senior member of the Senate Budget Committee, urged Biden to negotiate in good faith with McCarthy to reach a deal.

I hope when the president sits down with the speaker he brings an open mind and a serious counter-offer, Grassley, a Republican, said during Thursday’s hearing. The more time the President spends dragging his feet and postponing negotiations, the closer President Biden brings us to the very first federal default in US history.

Compared to other recent debt ceiling clashes, the current dispute appears to be more serious, Zandi said. Even if lawmakers manage to raise the debt ceiling in the coming weeks, Zandi fears the country is on an accelerated trajectory.

We were getting used to it, and so we were getting closer and closer to the brink, Zandi said. And at some point, you’re going to make a mistake.

